The Madden 24 gameplay trailer has been out for roughly a week, and there have been many detractors to the game. For most fans, they wanted to see improvements on last year's version. But as it stands, there are glaring issues that need to be addressed before the game is released.

Fans have been vocal in their displeasure with the Madden game, so much so that they deleted the game off their hardrive.

One fan went off on the game's issues on Reddit:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I've played for 20 years. First time I've actually removed the game from my home. I can't take it anymore. Game is BROKEN. Franchise is a stress factory."

Other NFL fans chimed in with their thoughts on the new Madden game, and it is fair to say that many are not happy with the current version.

So there you have it, a lot of fans aren't happy with the game, and most aren't going to buy the new version when it hits the shelves in the coming weeks.

Madden 24 hasn't gotten the best reviews

Mahomes' sidearm throw is now an animation in the game.

To say that players aren't impressed with the Madden 24 game is an understatement with players taking to all forms of social media to vent their disapproval.

With Patrick Mahomes' famous sidearm throw now an animation in the game, one fan said that during the gameplay, quarterbacks will simply do that animation when there is no need for it.

He instead wants that kind of animation to only be used when the quarterback is tripped like in real life.

That is just one of a whole host of issues that players have with the game. In truth, there is no pleasing everyone, but it appears that Madden 24 isn't the best version it could be, and fans have made their feelings clear on that.

Whether or not changes will be made before the game's release is unknown, but to many fans, there are changes that must be made. Otherwise, Madden is at risk of losing a host of fans.

Poll : 0 votes