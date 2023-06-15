Create

Madden fans upset with game’s glaring loopholes ahead of latest version’s release - “Can't take it anymore, game is BROKEN”

By Adam Schultz
Modified Jun 15, 2023 01:02 GMT
NFL fans aren
NFL fans aren't happy with Madden 24's gameplay.

The Madden 24 gameplay trailer has been out for roughly a week, and there have been many detractors to the game. For most fans, they wanted to see improvements on last year's version. But as it stands, there are glaring issues that need to be addressed before the game is released.

Fans have been vocal in their displeasure with the Madden game, so much so that they deleted the game off their hardrive.

One fan went off on the game's issues on Reddit:

"I've played for 20 years. First time I've actually removed the game from my home. I can't take it anymore. Game is BROKEN. Franchise is a stress factory."
I'm done. by u/the_comatorium in Madden

Other NFL fans chimed in with their thoughts on the new Madden game, and it is fair to say that many are not happy with the current version.

Comment by u/ayeyotravis from discussion I'm done. in Madden
Comment by u/Becker607 from discussion I'm done. in Madden
Comment by u/zdbdog06 from discussion I'm done. in Madden
Comment by u/WHTWLF13 from discussion I'm done. in Madden
Comment by u/drdraino from discussion I'm done. in Madden
Comment by u/ss_054_ from discussion I'm done. in Madden
Comment by u/italiancheese910 from discussion I'm done. in Madden
Comment by u/derr3k504 from discussion I'm done. in Madden
Comment by u/dizdawgjr34 from discussion I'm done. in Madden

So there you have it, a lot of fans aren't happy with the game, and most aren't going to buy the new version when it hits the shelves in the coming weeks.

Madden 24 hasn't gotten the best reviews

&lt;a href=&#039;https://www.sportskeeda.com/nfl/patrick-mahomes&#039; target=&#039;_blank&#039; rel=&#039;noopener noreferrer&#039;&gt;Mahomes&lt;/a&gt;&#039; sidearm throw is now an animation in the game.
Mahomes' sidearm throw is now an animation in the game.

To say that players aren't impressed with the Madden 24 game is an understatement with players taking to all forms of social media to vent their disapproval.

youtube-cover

With Patrick Mahomes' famous sidearm throw now an animation in the game, one fan said that during the gameplay, quarterbacks will simply do that animation when there is no need for it.

He instead wants that kind of animation to only be used when the quarterback is tripped like in real life.

youtube-cover

That is just one of a whole host of issues that players have with the game. In truth, there is no pleasing everyone, but it appears that Madden 24 isn't the best version it could be, and fans have made their feelings clear on that.

Whether or not changes will be made before the game's release is unknown, but to many fans, there are changes that must be made. Otherwise, Madden is at risk of losing a host of fans.

Recommended Video
tagline-video-image

NBA players react to Denver Nuggets beating Miami Heat in Game 5 of NBA Finals! Nikola Jokic FMVP!🔥

Quick Links

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...