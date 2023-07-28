A Redditor criticized the choice of songs for Madden 24 by saying:

“Madden on their way to choose the worst songs and only have like 5 songs”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

This opinion led another Redditor to comment:

“I try to give Madden credit where I can buy god D*MN have the soundtracks gone to sh*t. The Madden 05 soundtrack is still easily the gold standard. "Same Direction", "The Clincher", oh man.”

Another one said:

“06 was lit, had punk rock, metal, and the right amount of rap. Similarly I like NBA 2k14 because the rap is more toned down and more r&b and pop..like all of the lights by Kanye, get lucky, and southern. But if you have the NFL themes in the game and the NFL films footage theme by Sam Spence, you could be fine."

Here are the other comments regarding Madden 24’s soundtrack.

Those who pre-ordered the game’s Deluxe Edition can enjoy it starting August 15. Meanwhile, its official release date will be three days later.

With the release of the new EA Sports game fast approaching, more features are being revealed, including crossplay. Like its FIFA and NHL video game counterparts, gamers with different consoles can enjoy the same action.

But while Electronic Arts has enhanced some of the NFL-sanctioned game’s features, some football fans see no difference from the previous version.

There’s much pressure on EA to make the latest version great because they are in the final year of their license to create the game. However, they can extend it if they can sell a certain amount of copies, per YouTuber Flight White.

What songs are in the Madden 24 soundtrack?

MUTLeaks tweeted a list of songs that could be included in the game’s soundtrack. However, this is an unofficial list until it comes out.

If this list is accurate, then Doechii and Wiz Khalifa might be on the soundtrack again. Doechii made it last year with “Crazy” and in the 2024 version with “I Told ‘Em” and “Pacer.”

Meanwhile, Wiz Khalifa’s “Hype Me Up” might be retained in the latest version.

Other artists rumored to be on the soundtrack are ADRN, Andy Mineo, Armani White, Belly, LeCrae, Shady Blu, CHIKA, IDK, and KAMAUU.

Gamers can also hear tracks from JustinCredible C5, NF, Saint Jhn x London On Da Track, Kimbra x SAHT, LG Malique, and Young Devyn. Amir Obe, Jae Zole, and 8ae x dwilly may also be featured.

Last year’s soundtrack included cuts from Nas, Snoop Dogg, Cypress Hill, Killer Mike, Malachiii, Benny the Butcher, Cam Wallace, Eric Banks, and Kendrick Lamar.