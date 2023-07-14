YouTuber calls out EA for selling “same exact game” without improvement ahead of Madden NFL 24’s release

It is still a month before Madden NFL 24 hits the shelves; however, there are already a good number of detractors who say it is the same game as before, but with improvements.

One of them is YouTuber RyanMoody21, who recently said on his channel:

"EA Sports is very much selling you the same exact game, Madden NFL 13 to Madden, NFL 24. And that's the basis of this video, but in a much different way, because I know some of you from the comments of that video have been playing Madden for 10 years.

"So you're not aware of what's been going on. You don't understand that they've been selling us the same verbiage of we fixed wide receiver and defensive back interactions for the last 11 years."

RyanMoody21's past rants about Madden NFL 24

This is not RyanMoody21's first video complaining about Madden NFL 24 and the purported lack of originality surrounding it. Just under a week ago, he went on a rant about EA's marketing of its games, the Madden series in particular.

He said:

"Sports are important to me, so when I sit down and watch - I'm trying to look at some (wide receiver) Brandon Stokley highlights, go through some memories - this Madden 11 promo comes up.

"When you look at this, I want you to understand that we're ten years beyond this, and this is the same thing that they're trying to do... They're taking one moment or one play and they're using it to leverage to you, 'Look how realistic our game is! Look at what we've done!', but they can never leave it at that.

"To them it's not a video game, but the pinnacle of sports simulation. EA Sports is constantly all about promotion, pizzazz, sizzle, but very little on the delivery side."

Other initial reactions to Madden NFL 24, from graphics to gameplay

Those rants, however, should not detract from what Madden NFL 24 will look and play like, for better or worse.

Late last month, TikToker akinthegreat revealed a few face scans for the game:

And while they are still subject to change, fans on Reddit were unhappy with the apparent lack of quality:

When actual gameplay footage arrived, however, a few changed their stances upon hearing of the improvements, like the return of minigames. Big Game Bengal in particular tweeted:

"This is why I’m actually excited for madden 24 but alright Demario lol"

Big Game Bengal @BengalYouTube This is why I’m actually excited for madden 24 but alright Demario lol https://t.co/1Ft3e4HNu3 This is why I’m actually excited for madden 24 but alright Demario lol https://t.co/1Ft3e4HNu3 https://t.co/zOjTZz6zCv

