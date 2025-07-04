"Mahomes mechanics" - NFL fans react as Cam Ward grinds in Titans WRs and Elijah Arroyo ahead of training camp

Cam Ward had an impressive stint with the Miami Hurricanes during the 2024 season. He helped them to a 10-3 record, tallying 4,313 yards and 39 TDs passing. The 2024 ACC Player of the Year declared for this year's draft, where he went to the Tennessee Titans with the first pick.

Cam Ward joins a quarterback room that includes Will Levis, Tim Boyle and Brandon Allen. The rookie is projected to take over the starting quarterback job during his NFL debut after the Titans' dismal performance last season under Will Levis.

On Thursday, 305 Sports shared a clip of Cam Ward's offseason training with the Titans. The quarterback showed off his arm accuracy and strength, flinging passes to wide receiver Elijah Arroyo on the field. You can check out the video below:

Fans shared their thoughts and reactions to the quarterback's offseason preparations with the Titans.

"Mahomes mechanics," one commented.

"His footwork definitely improved," another said.

"No cap homie. I keep telling these people in Nashville, Cam Ward ain't no joke!!," one fan said.

"Mfs still have no idea TEN just picked up a (goat)," another wrote.

"My QB1," one fan said.

The Titans haven't yet named Ward as the team's starting quarterback for the 2025 season. Team reporter Jim Wyatt believes that while Ward could become the QB1, the rookie has a long road ahead in terms of development.

"If you're asking me if I think Cam will be the starter this fall, the answer in yes. If you're asking me, if he's ready to be the starter before training camp even starts, the answer is no," Wyatt said.

"Don't get me wrong. I've been impressed with Cam. ... But the team has had only six OTAs and a three-day minicamp, none of it in pads. We're still 2 and a half months from the start of the season, with joint practices and preseason games on the horizon. There's a long way to go."

JC Latham opens up about quarterback competition between Cam Ward and Will Levis

OT JC Latham, who was picked up by the Titans in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, said on Sirius XM's Move the Chains about the ongoing quarterback competition between Cam Ward and Will Levis.

"Will's just not going to sit over there and say, 'Oh, we drafted him, go ahead take it.' Cam's not gonna expect it to be just given to him," Latham said.

"Throughout the spring, I think that's one thing all the coaches and players on the team have seen- both of them taking the challenge of trying to really earn the spot and really fight for the spot."

The Titans begin training camp on July 26. Only time will tell if the rookie emerges as the starting quarterback in 2025.

