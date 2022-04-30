"I didn't have another suit" - Malik Willis reveals he didn't attend the 2nd night of the Draft because he had nothing to wear

Would Kenny Pickett or Malik Willis be picked first? Much of the discussion leading into the 2022 NFL Draft boiled down to this question. Of course, with both quarterbacks now off the board, the answer has been given. Pickett was picked in the first round, and Willis was chosen in the third round. However, one lingering question was why the quarterback wasn't onsite for the second day.

"We had rented out this bowling alley so we didn't have to go back to the green room because I didn't have another suit."

According to NFL reporter Jonathan Jones, the answer was due to a packing glitch. Put simply, the quarterback had nothing to wear as he had only packed a suit for one day. Instead of going to the draft, the quarterback rented out a bowling alley. Here's how the quarterback phrased it:

"We had rented out this bowling alley, so we didn’t have to go back to the green room because I didn't have another suit."

This response may raise questions from fans, who may be wondering why the quarterback didn't have another suit. One explanation was that he simply forgot to pack two suits. Another explanation could be that he was planning on going off the board on the first day, so he didn't pack an extra suit.

Some may be wondering why he didn't simply return in the same suit he wore the day before. Doubters may speculate that staying in the bowling alley was a good way to avoid the public as he slipped further in the draft.

The quarterback came close to slipping out of the second day as well, getting picked by the Tennessee Titans with the 86th pick of the Draft and just roughly 20 picks before the end of the night.

Malik Willis' college career

LendingTree Bowl - Liberty v Eastern Michigan

Malik Willis' college career as a starter ran for just two years. According to Sports Reference, the high school prospect started out with Auburn in 2017. However, in 2017 and 2018, the quarterback played just a modicum of snaps. After his second year, the quarterback transferred to Liberty, where be began to make a name for himself.

In 2020, the quarterback played in ten games. He threw for 2,250 yards, 20 touchdowns, and six interceptions. In 2021, the quarterback played the most games of his career (13). As a result, he boasted the biggest statline of his career, but potentially not his best.

Last season, he threw for 2,857 yards, 27 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions. Heading into the draft, Willis was seen as a toe-to-toe contender with Kenny Pickett. However, in getting drafted two rounds later, it is now clear that the NFL had their own opinions on the quarterback.

