“Man’s got locker room charisma”: NFL fans react to Shilo Sanders' hilarious joke on Day 1 of Buccaneers minicamp

By Prasen
Modified May 09, 2025 21:18 GMT
Big 12 Football Pro Day - Source: Getty
Shilo Sanders' hilarious joke on day 1 of Buccaneers minicamp - Source: Getty

Shilo Sanders went undrafted in the 2025 NFL draft but quickly signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent. Deion Sanders' son is known for his witty and hilarious nature, often leaving those around him in stitches.

Fans say the former Colorado safety has already begun winning over teammates as he arrived in Florida for rookie minicamp. As the rookies entered the Bucs facility on Friday, Shilo said,

“I know I ain’t got no code yet, so I need somebody to let me in."
This statement left fans in stitches:

"Shilo came in with the vibes already on 100—rookie camp or not, man’s got that locker room charisma," a fan said.
More fans appreciated Shilo Sanders' lighthearted nature and expressed excitement about his future with the franchise:

"He pulled up with the vibes," one fan tweeted.
"Whoever said if sheduer and shilo switched personalities they would be picked in the first 2 rounds was spot on with that shilo already looking like a vet," another fan commented.
"Haha, Shilo Sanders bringing the humor to Rookie Camp! Can't wait to see what else he's got in store," another fan said.
Shilo Sanders bids farewell to Colorado

Deion Sanders and his sons, Shedeur and Shilo Sanders, came to Boulder two years ago. The Sanders clan and Travis Hunter changed how the football world saw Colorado and made it relevant again after years.

On Wednesday, Shilo documented his final day at Colorado and shared it with the fans on YouTube.

"Ah Colorado, we got the moving company out here, and we're getting everything packed," he said. "And I'm so happy, bro, I'm so happy to just go ahead, move and get this journey started.
"But right now I need to keep the main thing, the main thing and get my training in for the day to keep looking like this, you feel me? So we about to go to the school, put in some work real quick and come back."

Sanders will aim to earn a spot on the Buccaneers' 53-man roster as he shows off his skills during the three-day rookie mini camp.

