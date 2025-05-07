Shilo Sanders makes feelings known on leaving Colorado to Tampa for rookie mini camp as a Buccaneer

Deion Sanders' sons, Shedeur and Shilo Sanders, will now live their NFL dreams. They will leave Boulder after spending two years under their father at the Colorado Buffaloes, where they helped turn the program around.
Shilo went undrafted in the 2025 NFL draft but signed an undrafted free agent deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He expressed his gratitude on Instagram, writing:
"Thank you God for everything! Thank you, Buccaneers, for believing in me!"
Shilo has to show off his skills and earn his spot on Tampa Bay's 53-man roster, and he'll get his first opportunity to do so during the Buccaneers' three-day rookie mini-camp in Florida. The former Colorado safety documented his move out of Boulder for his fans and uploaded the video to his YouTube channel on Monday.
At the start of the video, Shilo tells fans he just woke up and is getting ready to leave Colorado. He steps outside his house and takes a moment to cherish his surroundings. Talking about how excited he is about the journey ahead, Shilo said:
"Ah Colorado, we got the moving company out here, and we're getting everything packed. And I'm so happy, bro, I'm so happy to just go ahead, move and get this journey started.
"But right now I need to keep the main thing, the main thing and get my training in for the day to keep looking like this, you feel me? So we about to go to the school, put in some work real quick and come back." (0:15)
Shilo Sanders leaves Shedeur in splits during the 2025 NFL draft
Shedeur Sanders' draft process was one of the most dramatic in recent years. The former Colorado quarterback went from being projected to be a top-five pick to finally being picked by the Cleveland Browns as the 144th pick.
Shedeur was prepared to celebrate his NFL draft Day 1 success with his friends and family. However, as time passed, the Sanders family started feeling the stress of what was about to come. In one of the vlogs on the "Well Off Forever" channel, Shilo was shocked at his brother's draft slide.
"Bro, if they don't take you right now, there's something going on bro, alright?" Shilo said (12:00). "I dont know what's going on, but it's something. I don’t even know what they going to do with me. If they're doing you like this, if they making him wait, oh buddy, me?”
After signing Shilo Sanders as an undrafted free agent, Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles said the ex-Colorado safety is "a heck of a tackler" and might help the team from a special-teams standpoint.
