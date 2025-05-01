Mike Florio warns NFL franchises of Deion Sanders' reach amid Shilo Sanders' UDFA deal with Bucs

Both of Coach Prime's sons, Shedeur Sanders and Shilo Sanders, will begin their NFL journeys with different teams. Shedeur, a projected first-round prospect, fell from grace in the draft and ended up going in the fifth round to the Cleveland Browns.

Shilo Sanders had a weaker pre-draft process compared to his quarterback brother. After going undrafted, the safety ended up signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. To help him find a team as an undrafted free agent, Shilo hired two agents, Drew Rosenhaus and Robert Bailey.

In an article published on Pro Football Talk on Tuesday, NFL analyst Mike Florio discussed the power Coach Prime has given his stature. He warned teams that they need to give Deion Sanders' sons a "fair" opportunity to prove themselves in the league. If they don't, then Coach Prime has the influence to call them out publicly.

"Any team that gives Shilo a shot needs to be ready for it to be a fair shot, because Deion has the public profile to call out anyone who doesn't, in Deion's view, give either Shilo or Shedeur a fair shot," Florio wrote.

Shilo began his collegiate journey with South Carolina in 2019. After two seasons, he joined his dad and brother at Jackson State before arriving in Boulder ahead of the 2023 season.

During his two-season stint with the Colorado Buffaloes, the safety recorded 137 total tackles, three tackles for loss, one sack, and one interception. His 80-yard pick-six against Colorado State during the 2023 campaign became the highlight of his time in Boulder.

Bucs HC Todd Bowles shares his thoughts on Shilo Sanders

After acquiring Coach Prime's son as an undrafted free agent, Bucs head coach Todd Bowles shared his unfiltered take on the safety. Bowles praised Shilo as a 'good football player' while highlighting why they decided to sign him to the team.

"He's a heck of a tackler and he knows the game very well- he can see the game very well," Bowles said during an interview with Sirius XM. "Giving him a chance to play, we think he has a shot to help us from a safety standpoint and from a special teams standpoint."

"So I'm excited to get him here and see how he moves....He's a very smart player and he understands the game very well. So we thought it was worth a shot to see what he can do and I think he'll show himself well."

Bucs GM Jason Licht said that Coach Prime called Todd Bowles to thank him for giving Shilo Sanders a chance. Being the son of a 2x Super Bowl champion, a lot of eyes will be on Shilo Sanders ahead of camp.

