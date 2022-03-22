"Would love for a team to actually explain what went into their 'comprehensive evaluation process'" - NFL analyst Mina Kimes blasts Browns overstatement on Deshaun Watson

What went into the Cleveland Browns' evaluation of Deshaun Watson? That's the question a lot of people want to know, including ESPN's Mina Kimes who tweeted:

"Would love, just once, for a team to actually explain what went into their 'comprehensive evaluation process.'" - Mina Kimes via Twitter

The Cleveland Browns are trying to explain to the public why they would pay Deshaun Watson so much money when there is a strong possibility that he may not see the field this year, or if he does, it may not be for awhile if he is suspended because of the sexual assault allegations that have been waged against him.

Kimes is not the only one questioning the Browns' decision to trade for Deshaun Watson. There are even players in the league who wonder what the Browns are getting out of this and if they are paying a steep price just to land the star.

But if you read the Browns' statement, it sounds like they are trying to convince themselves and their fans that they did the right thing. There was no serious elavuation.

The Browns needed a quarterback, saw that Watson was available and decided to put their eggs in one basket and trade for him. Only time will tell if this was a good idea or not.

TonyBuzbee, the attorney for the 22 women, who are suing Deshaun Watson, just told me no NFL teams have reached out to him or his clients in the course of their efforts to research Watson.

The Browns may be making a huge mistake by signing Deshaun Watson

Houston Texans v Chicago Bears

The Browns may have put their future on the line by signing Deshaun Watson.

Although the charges against him were dropped by a Texas grand jury, Deshaun Watson is still involved in a civil lawsuit involving 22 women who allege to have been sexually assaulted by him.

Now that the news has come out that no NFL team has investigated him for this, the pressure on him, the Browns and the NFL is just beginning.

At some point, as with the Ray Rice incident, the NFL will have to step in and do something or face the wrath of, not only the media, but a number of women's organizations, if they don't do anything.

The NFL can come back and say that, since the grand jury didn't convict Watson, the case is closed. But this is not going to go away until the NFL does something, even if it just suspends the quarterback for a few games to start the regular season.

Still, the Browns are putting a lot on Watson to do for the team what first-round draft choice Baker Mayfield didn't do. Mayfield didn't live up to the team's expectations, but it may be a risk that, in the end, could pay off.

