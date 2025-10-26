  • home icon
  Mark Sanchez ends Instagram hiatus mourning Nick Mangold's death 22 days after fatal stabbing involving 69-year-old truck driver

Mark Sanchez ends Instagram hiatus mourning Nick Mangold’s death 22 days after fatal stabbing involving 69-year-old truck driver

By Oindrila Chowdhury
Published Oct 26, 2025
Mark Sanchez ends Instagram hiatus mourning Nick Mangold&rsquo;s death 22 days after fatal stabbing involving 69-year-old truck driver
Mark Sanchez ends Instagram hiatus mourning Nick Mangold’s death 22 days after fatal stabbing involving 69-year-old truck driver (image credits: IMAGN, getty)

Former NFL quarterback Mark Sanchez returned to Instagram after almost a month.

He is mourning the death of legendary Jets center Nick Mangold, who died on Sunday at age 41. Sanchez posted a black-and-white photo of Mangold.

"We lost a good man today," Sanchez wrote. "I know Nick Mangold will be a hall-of-famer, but there’s more to his story than his accomplishments on the gridiron. He was more than a teammate. He was my big brother who introduced me to the NFL.
"He showed me the ropes. He was my friend and confidant. He was a role model and a great father to his children and husband to his wife. Our hearts are heavy. We will miss you. Rest easy amigo. I love you big fella."

He ended the post with “#74,” which was Mangold’s jersey number.

Mangold battled a kidney disease and was on dialysis. He asked for a kidney transplant on Oct. 14 via Instagram.

The Jets confirmed that complications from the illness led to his death.

Mangold left behind his wife, Jennifer Richmond, and their four children: Matthew, Eloise, Thomas and Charlotte.

The couple got married in April 2007.

Meanwhile, Sanchez was involved in a stabbing incident on Oct. 4 in Indianapolis. He allegedly approached a 69-year-old truck driver named Perry Tole near a Westin hotel. Both men were injured and taken to the hospital.

Sanchez was charged with felony battery causing serious injury and three misdemeanors (battery, unlawful entry of a vehicle and public intoxication). He was in town for the Colts-Raiders Week 5 game broadcast of Fox Sports.

His last Instagram post before his tribute for Mangold was also on the same date.

Sanchez and Mangold played together with the Jets from 2009 to 2013. Mangold was already the Jets’ starting center when Sanchez was drafted in 2009.

Mangold snapped the ball to Sanchez for five straight seasons, including their AFC championship runs in 2009 and 2010. They were both key parts of former New York coach Rex Ryan’s playoff-era Jets.

The mother of Mark Sanchez’s baby, Erin, speaks out on stabbing incident involving elderly truck driver

Nine days after the stabbing incident involving Mark Sanchez, his ex and mother of his child, Erin Campaneris, spoke out. She and Sanchez share an eight-year-old son named Daniel.

Erin posted a statement on Instagram on Oct. 13.

“I am aware of the serious criminal charges currently facing my son’s father, Mark Sanchez," Campaneris wrote.
"My foremost priority has always been, and remains, our eight-year-old son, Daniel. I chose to remain silent publicly to protect Daniel. Now that everything is out in the open, my focus hasn’t changed. I have always been concerned for his safety and for what he is exposed to. Sadly, none of this is surprising to me.”
She added that she found out about the incident through a news alert on her phone while sitting next to Daniel.

