Mark Schlereth gives verdict on Jaxson Dart starting timeline for Giants with brutal early schedule

Jaxson Dart saw himself go in the first round of the 2025 NFL draft to the New York Giants. He joins a quarterback room that boasts veterans Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston on the depth chart. That has led to questions about Dart's rookie campaign and the possibility of him becoming the QB1 this upcoming season.

On Monday, analysts Danny Parkins, Mark Schereth and Craig Carton discussed the Giants' 2025 campaign. They also shared their thoughts on Jaxson Dart while predicting the timeline for him to become the starting quarterback.

The Giants have one of the toughest schedules in 2025. Their first three games are against the Commanders, Cowboys and the Chiefs.

"I think if you lose to the Saints, then you start playing the game. Am I really going to bring Jaxson Dart in for his first NFL game against the Eagles defense? Probably not," Carton said. "Broncos defense? Probably not. San Francisco's defense, probably not."

Three-time Super Bowl champion Mark Schlereth explained why starting Dart in Week 1 would be the best for the Giants.

"That's why it make sense to me, you start them week one."

However, Carton didn't agree, saying that he doesn't see the Giants putting their faith in the rookie quarterback at the start of the new season.

"That's not even on the table," Carton said. "Of all the things that might be on the table, Jaxson Dart starting Week 1 ain't one of them."

So far in the OTAs, Russell Wilson has taken most of the first-team reps. Thus, it makes sense that the Giants would rely on the 10x Pro Bowler as the starting quarterback for the upcoming season.

Dart could get some limited time on the field while learning from the Super Bowl XLVIII champion.

Ex-NFL WR shares his timeline on Jaxson Dart becoming the Giants QB1

On May 26, former NFL wide receiver Harry Douglas, on ESPN's Get Up, said that Dart is projected to take over as the Giants' starting quarterback in Week 5, which will is their showdown against the Saints.

Explaining the reasoning behind his prediction, Douglas said that it could set up a showdown between the rookie Jaxson Dart and Tyler Shough.

"I'm going to go the first week in October, they're going down to New Orleans to play the Saints, and he's probably going to be facing another rookie quarterback in Tyler Shough.

"You don't want to start in the first four weeks. They play the Dallas Cowboys, they play the Kansas City Chiefs, they play the Commanders and also the Los Angeles Chargers. Let his first start come when they go down to New Orleans." (TS-9:11 onward)

The upcoming season will be crucial to assess coach Brian Daboll's future with the Giants. Will Jaxson Dart be a part of his plans to help the team qualify for the playoffs after a disappointing 3-14 2024 campaign?

