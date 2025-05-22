Giants rookie Jaxson Dart opens up about sharing QB room with veterans like Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston

Former Ole Miss star Jaxson Dart was the second quarterback to be picked in this year's NFL draft. He beat the projected No.2 quarterback, Shedeur Sanders, and went to the Giants in the first round with the 25th overall pick. However, the team also has veterans Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston on the depth chart.

On Wednesday, Jaxson Dart spoke with the press during media availability. They questioned the rookie about Russell Wilson being named the starter and how he sees himself fitting into the quarterback room.

Dart responded that the collective objective of the team is success. He also opened up about learning from the veterans because they have been through the same situation in their careers.

"Our sole focus, as a quarterback room, is to win games," Dart said. "That's why we come to work every single day. We want to win. So we all have the same focus, we have the same intent in what we're doing and how we're trying to handle it to make the team better."

"Obviously, you're competing, but those guys, they've been in my shoes, they were rookies once, too. They understand the growing pain, the adjustments from learning a new system so fast....I have a great corner for those guys, so I'm going to continue to lean on them."

Jaxson Dart began his collegiate career with USC before joining the Rebels in 2021. During his three-season stint in Oxford, he recorded a total of 10,617 yards and 72 TDs passing. During the Q&A session with the press, the rookie also said Russell Wilson, Jameis Winston, and Tommy DeVito were the first to reach out to him after his selection.

Former 3x SB champ believes Jaxson Dart should be QB1 for the Giants over Russell Wilson

Russell Wilson is expected to take the lead at the start of the 2025 campaign for the Giants. However, former 3x Super Bowl champion, Mark Schlereth, believes that Jaxson Dart should be handed over that QB1 responsibility as a rookie.

On Monday's episode of "The Stinkin' Truth" podcast, he shared his reasoning behind this support for the rookie quarterback.

"What if the young kid comes in, plays better than expected, they lean on that defense. You start winning some games, maybe that has a better chance of saving your job than saying, let's play Russell Wilson and until the bye week, and then move on like everybody does. Then move on to Jaxson Dart."

The Giants finished their 2024 season with a disappointing 3-14 record. They begin their 2025 season with an opener against the Washington Commanders.

