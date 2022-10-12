"Let me pull up into the strip club" – Marshawn Lynch can’t wait for one city to host Thursday Night Football ahead of broadcasting debut

Marshawn Lynch is a man of many tastes. The former Seattle Seahawks star running back recently appeared on his former teammate’s show, The Richard Sherman Podcast. There, he discussed the finer things in life, like good food and good strip clubs.

Sherman wasted no time in discussing potential Super Bowl host cities with his friend and former locker room buddy. Lynch had one particular city in mind to host the Super Bowl:

"I'm gonna tell you like this. I see your city like Atlanta and then I'm like alright, well look, Atlanta known for you filming, don't know it'd be a lot of booty meat out there, you know, and cheeks clapping. Man, let me pull up into uh to the strip club with some because they also have great food.

"So you feel me, let me do a full tasting and the strip clubs and you know we could get it right and all, who got the best wings. You feel what I'm talking about, all of you. Come on man, I mean, you know they, you know they got solid food like that.”

Lynch will begin his broadcasting career on Amazon’s Thursday Night Football. The entertaining former running back will offer his brand of humor and perspective on the game alongside the main booth announcers Kirk Herbstreit and Al Michaels.

Marshawn Lynch and Richard Sherman give their thoughts on Russell Wilson

Marshawn Lynch and Richard Sherman were quick to defend their former teammate Russell Wilson.

Wilson has struggled so far in his debut season with the Denver Broncos after the blockbuster trade with the Seahawks.

In the end, Lynch offered his support and exclaimed, “You have to go get your bag,” referring to Wilson’s huge contract extension with the Broncos.

Lynch added that he thought Wilson would retire as a Seahawk. But Sherman also thinks Wilson felt overshadowed by the Seahawks’ vaunted defense during their Super Bowl runs.

Gifdsports @gifdsports Richard Sherman almost had a stroke “run the damn ball” Richard Sherman almost had a stroke “run the damn ball” https://t.co/m0hbrBYWFR

Regardless of how things played out for Wilson, it seems, at least publicly, that his former teammates Marshawn Lynch and Richard Sherman have his back. He now has to hope that his team's fortune turns around quickly in the still-young season.

The Broncos are currently 2-3 and third in the AFC West division.

