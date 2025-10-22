Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly gets into trouble with cops 1 day after returning home from London

LA Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford's wife, Kelly Stafford, had an unexpected situation after returning to the U.S. from London. She shared on Instagram on Tuesday that she got pulled over by police.“Soooo first day back on US soil... and it starts with getting pulled overrrrr.😩,” Kelly wrote.Source: (Via Instagram/ @KellyStafford)Kelly was in London with their four daughters to cheer for Matthew during the Rams’ Week 7 game versus the Jaguars.The game, held at Wembley Stadium, ended with LA winning 35-7. Matthew threw five touchdown passes, including three to Davante Adams.Before revealing about the unexpected situation with law enforcement, Kelly Stafford shared a sweet moment. It involved one of their daughters and Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua.In the Instagram story, she posted a picture of their daughter meeting Nacua after Sunday's game.“Never seen this girl so speechless as when she was trying to speak to Puka Nacua,&quot; Kelly wrote on Monday. &quot;Might very well be her first crush.&quot;Matthew and Kelly have four daughters: Sawyer, Chandler, Hunter and Tyler.The Staffords had a lively time abroad, and Kelly joked about the chaos of traveling with four kids on her first day in London.&quot;London. Day 1. Already wondering what the hell I was thinking,&quot; Kelly wrote on Instagram on Sunday. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostLA will have a bye in Week 8 and will return to action on Nov. 2 against the New Orleans Saints.Also Read: &quot;Thirsty for attention&quot; &quot;He needs to divorce her&quot;: NFL fans react as Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly tries to convince Rams QB to feature on TikTokMatthew Stafford’s wife Kelly shows love for Hailee Steinfeld after Josh Allen honors actress with touching tributeAfter Josh Allen discussed his relationship with his wife, Hailee Steinfeld, to ESPN on Oct. 14, Matthew Stafford's wife, Kelly, gave Steinfeld a shoutout.Kelly reshared the clip on Instagram.“Praying every player has someone like Hailee Steinfeld in their corner,” Kelly wrote.The Bills quarterback praised Steinfeld in the interview.“My wife is an unbelievable, undeniable rock star in her work, in her life as a person,&quot; Allen said. &quot;She's everything I need in my life.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAllen also reflected on how their relationship has helped him grow beyond football.