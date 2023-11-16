Matthew Stafford’s wife Kelly all in on Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS line for men’s underwear

Matthew Stafford's wife, Kelly, apparently likes Kim Kardashian’s recent influence on the NFL. The 43-year-old socialite seems to have taken the league by storm.

She appeared in the 31st birthday party of Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and has got the likes of Nick Bosa and Patrick Mahomes to endorse the men’s range of her SKIMS underwear line.

The wife of Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford loves the new products so much that she's planning to buy a few of them. She said on Monday on her podcast The Morning After:

“I don’t know if you guys saw the men’s underwear line that came out. I’m in on that. Matthew’s definitely receiving some of that for the holidays.”

Danny Amendola chats with Kelly Stafford on The Morning After podcast

There were multiple things Kelly Stafford discussed in that episode besides Kim Kardashian.

She and co-host Hank Winchester played a past chat with former wide receiver/returner Danny Amendola, Matthew Stafford’s former teammate at the Detroit Lions in 2019 and 2020.

Speaking to Kelly and Winchester ahead of the Oct. 31 game of his Las Vegas Raiders (where he is an assistant coach), the two-time Super Bowl champion with the New England Patriots discussed his former team’s improvements since trading away Stafford:

“It is different. They’re well-coached. They’re flying around to make a lot of plays. Obviously, they’ve got a lot of great athletes. They just seem like they’re playing inspired football, which is good to see.

“I know (Detroit) is ready to see some good football. They want to get to the playoffs, and on to the Super Bowl.”

The Lions would beat the Raiders 26-14, thanks to kicker Riley Patterson, who had four field goals.

Matthew Stafford back to full practice ahead of potential Week 11 return

Back on the gridiron, the Los Angeles Rams cannot wait to have Matthew Stafford back on the field.

The star got a full workload ahead of Week 11 - his first practice since spraining his thumb against the Dallas Cowboys. The one-time Super Bowl champion said of his return:

"It's good to be out there. I haven't been out there, obviously, in a couple weeks, so it was kind of nice to just get back out there and get my feet wet again."

The practice also marked his second with Carson Wentz, who signed last week. Stafford was all praise for his new backup:

"He's a big dude, throws it well, moves well. Just as far as out there on the practice field, you can tell it's understandable the talent that he has and some of the success he's had in this league. It's somewhat obvious to me."

The Rams host the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. Kickoff is at 4:25 p.m. ET.