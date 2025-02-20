  • home icon
  Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly praises Travis Kelce for dodging political controversy with Donald Trump

Matthew Stafford’s wife Kelly praises Travis Kelce for dodging political controversy with Donald Trump

By Shanu Singh
Modified Feb 20, 2025 18:30 GMT
Kelly Stafford praises Travis Kelce for dodging political controversy with Donald Trump (Image Credit: Kelly/IG)
Kelly Stafford praises Travis Kelce for dodging political controversy with Donald Trump (Image Credit: Kelly/IG)

Before the Kansas City Chiefs lost to the Philadelphia Eagles, Travis Kelce sat in a pre-Super Bowl press conference on February 5. During his media interaction, Kelce dodged a political controversy when a reporter asked him about visiting the White House if the Chiefs win the Super Bowl.

In Thursday's episode of "The Morning After" podcast, Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly praised Kelce for his smart way of avoiding the controversy. Kelly said:

"I know Travis Kelce got asked this pre Super Bowl like 'if you win would you go to the White House?' Obviously Taylor Swift has been very open on her views so I think they were trying to catch him in something." (14:37)
"And he just said, which I thought was a great answer, like 'it's an honor to be invited to the White House by the president, no matter who the president is.' I don't know exactly what he said but it's like 'it's your country. It's an honor no matter what', which I agree with," Kelly added.
During the press conference, Kelce was asked if he'd visit the White House if President Donald Trump invited the Chiefs following their Super Bowl win. Considering that his girlfriend Taylor Swift sided with Trump's presidential rival, fans expected a potential controversy, which Kelce dodged.

"That's awesome. It's a great honor," Kelce said. "I think you know, no matter who the president is, I know I'm excited because it's the biggest game of my life, you know, and having the president there — it's the best country in the world — and that's pretty cool.”
Kelly Stafford launched praises for Taylor Swift's Grammys outfit

Earlier this month, Kelly Stafford praised Taylor Swift's Grammys outfit. Kelly's statement came via an episode of "The Morning After" podcast. She talked about how her kids were "so excited" to watch Swift. She said:

"It's tough to watch with kids, I wouldn't recommend it. But going back to Taylor, they were so excited. And I will say the fact that she was on her feet all night, I am wondering how her calves and her soles of her feet feel because the heels she was wearing were not small.”
“I'm very, very impressed. Also, if I was Taylor Swift, I would f***ing rock a tea for myself. F**k yeah. I'm the baddest bi**h in this room, and I'm going to represent myself,” Kelly added. [30:05]

While Kelly Stafford was super excited to attend the Super Bowl, she had the least interest in the halftime show. However, Kelly confessed to having been blown away by Kendrick Lamar's diss track performance.

Edited by Krutik Jain
