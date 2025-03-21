Matthew Stafford’s wife Kelly reveals weekend plans to visit Rams’ facility for a special event

Matthew Stafford and his wife Kelly have been ingratiating themselves into the Los Angeles community ever since the quarterback went to the Rams via a trade in 2021. Coming Sunday, they have a major plan at the team's facility.

Ad

Speaking to her friend Hank Winchester on their podcast The Morning After, Kelly revealed that the couple would be overseeing a women's flag football camp hosted by USA Football:

"There's like over 300 girls and 65 boys. I do understand that flag football is probably more, you know, popular in girls cuz that's the only football really offered than tackle. But I thought that was awesome. So we're going to take the girls so they can see it. If the girls want to play, let's figure out a way."(TS-51:20)

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Matthew Stafford and his wife Kelly have started taking a lot of initiative in children's sports. The couple is a regular at their youngest daughter, Tyler's soccer games as well, as her mother revealed in the podcast.

Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly reveals his protective nature for their daughters

In the same episode, Kelly expounded on how overprotective Matthew Stafford could be when it came to the well-being of their daughters Sawyer, Hunter, Chandler, and Tyler. She noted that while she could be calm in handling the situation, he would be the opposite:

Ad

“It'll be interesting to see when one of his daughters gets bullied because inevitably it'll happen right or someone will hurt their feelings. I do feel like Matthew is not going to be the calm Matthew that we all talk about him being. That's the one thing he can't do, is mess with his daughters.”

Ad

Speaking of her daughter Tyler, she recalled an instance of her attacking someone at her school during art class:

“They were coloring on the white board. She'll color on top of people's coloring, so she did it to this little girl and this little girl kindly asked her to stop. And Tyler did not and the teacher got in between, was like 'All right Tyler, time out.' And Tyler punched the little girl in the stomach.

Ad

“I understand she's the youngest, and she's got to be tough around here. But we have made it very clear that it is never okay to hit anyone."

In a previous episode, she had discussed teaching her girls proper etiquette, calling it a non-negotiable in their household.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Kansas City Chiefs 5-round mock draft: Updated projections for Andy Reid and Co. after first wave of free agency