  home icon
  • NFL
  Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly shares heartfelt snippet from 'much needed' date night with Rams QB: "I'm constantly learning from him"

Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly shares heartfelt snippet from 'much needed' date night with Rams QB: "I'm constantly learning from him"

By Devika Pawar
Modified Jun 02, 2024 14:56 GMT
Matthew Stafford
Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly shares heartfelt snippet from 'much needed' date night (Credits: Kelly Stafford's Instagram)

Matthew Stafford and wife Kelly are finally making the most of their NFL offseason. Busy and working throughout the year, the NFL couple seems to have taken some time off as the summer season picks up.

In a recent Instagram story, Kelly wrote a sweet note for Matthew, capturing a moment from their date night out. While they seemed to be enjoying some one-on-one time, Kelly also emphasized that their date was 'much needed.'

Kelly and Matthew Stafford on a date night out (From:@kbstafford89 Instagram)
Kelly and Matthew Stafford on a date night out (From:@kbstafford89 Instagram)
"Much needed 1x1 date night with my guy. We forgot how much we enjoy just talking to one another about anything and everything. And I am constantly learning from him in so many ways. I love dating you [Matthew Stafford]."
Trending

Active on social media, Kelly often shares her candid thoughts with her followers. This includes her podcast (The Morning After), trending matters and personal stories.

In April, Kelly reflected on her brain tumor surgery, remembering the day and her journey forward. Sharing a small clip, Kelly wrote:

"You can’t control everything in life, but you can control how you respond. I wouldn’t change it for anything, taught me more about myself than I could ever imagine and reminded me what mattered in life".

Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly turned emotional over Harrison Butker's IVF comments

Kelly Stafford was among many celebrities who spoke after Harrison Butker's viral commencement speech. The Kansas City Chiefs star went viral over his comments at the Benedictine College, facing backlash and support at the same time.

Butker spoke about IVF, adding that it stems from 'pervasiveness of disorder'. Having undergone IVF to conceive her first child, Kelly was upset over Butker's comments.

“Also for women and the IVF standpoint, that really hit home to me," Kelly said.

Getting emotional about the method, Stafford expressed gratitude for the miracle.

“Also for women and the IVF standpoint, that really hit home to me,” she said on her podcast "The Morning After with Kelly Stafford & Hank."

That being said, Kelly had spoken right after Butker's speech.

Stating that she strives to be a homemaker, Kelly supports everyone who makes the right choice for themselves.

