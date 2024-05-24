Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford's wife, Kelly Stafford, has shared her comments on Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's relationship in the past. Recently, though, she shared her comments about the people who believe they are responsible for setting up the couple.

FOX Sports' Charissa Thompson and Erin Andrews were guests on "Late Night with Jimmy Fallon" this week.

The late-night talk show host mentioned how they gave a shout-out on their "Calm Down" podcast to Taylor Swift after Travis Kelce mentioned he was eager to meet her. Fallon thanked Thompson and Andrews on behalf of America for playing matchmaker, to which both jokingly agreed.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Kelly Stafford re-shared the clip from the show on her Instagram story and added a caption that while fans are "grateful" for Swift and Kelce, she believes they are "more grateful" for Thompson and Andrews.

"America is grateful for Travis and Taylor, but more grateful for these two funny, smart, beautiful women who are a force in the sports world," Stafford wrote.

Kelly Stafford's Instagram story about who has more influence in sports.

Kelly Stafford wanted to make sure more women in sports are being recognized for their accomplishments and not just for playing matchmaker. However, they aren't the first ones to take credit for setting up Swift and Kelce.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes told Pat McAfee earlier this week that he is taking "some of the credit" for the couple meeting because he invited Travis Kelce to "The Eras Tour" last summer.

Kelly Stafford wasn't cheering for Chiefs because she wasn't ready for more coverage of Taylor Swift

Matthew Stafford and the LA Rams lost their bid for another Super Bowl win in the first round of the playoffs to the Detroit Lions. When Super Bowl LVIII came around, Kelly Stafford gave her reasons for who she would be rooting for.

On her "The Morning After" podcast, Stafford told her co-host Hank Winchester that if the Kansas City Chiefs had won, she would have seen more coverage of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce throughout the offseason.

"Everyone was wondering who everyone was rooting for last night and everyone had different opinions of who they wanted," Kelly said.

Stafford continued:

"I don't really care. But I don't know if I want to see another four months of Taylor Swift Travis Kelce coverage. And if they win, we're gonna see them everywhere, and now it is what it is."

Stafford wasn't necessarily wrong. Just hours after the Kansas City Chiefs win in the Super Bowl, clips of the couple celebrating the big win went viral on social media.