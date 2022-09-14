"I can’t believe it happened" - Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly promises to reveal crazy OJ Simpson story in her podcast

Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly has something interesting in store for her podcast listeners. Covering various topics, Kelly's podcast is a combination of personal anecdotes, NFL, and sports in general. Her upcoming podcast, however, will feature an exciting OJ Simpson story.

Kelly uploaded a story via her Instagram account, hinting at the upcoming episode for The Morning After with Kelly Stafford, which usually focuses on Stafford and the NFL but also features some special guests.

The Instagram story is a short video where Kelly talks about the story she has been holding on to. She seems excited about the new episode, adding an orange juice sticker and some wordplay to go with it.

Matthew Stafford's wife on her IG story

She says in the video:

"It's a good one. I can't believe it happened. But yes, I will save the OJ Simpson story for this coming week."

Did Matthew Stafford's wife meet OJ Simpson?

Kelly gave nothing away about the Simpson story, but the former running back notably attended the Buffalo Bills vs. Los Angeles Rams season opener. With Stafford being the Rams quarterback, Kelly could have easily had some interaction at the venue.

Simpson was there to support the Bills, expecting a "great" opening game.

Buffalo Bills v Los Angeles Rams

Kelly has often garnered attention through her podcast, be it about her children, the Rams' Super Bowl victory, or her husband's possible vasectomy.

According to Kelly, Matthew Stafford has been looking for excuses for not completing the procedure. Though he isn't against the idea, he might as well be pushing it ahead.

Kelly said about the whole affair:

"I'm trying to get him snipped during The Masters but the a**hole won’t find a doctor."

The couple married in April 2015 and has four children: Tyler, Sawyer, Chandler, and Hunter. They met while studying at the University of Georgia. Stafford was the Bulldogs quarterback, while Kelly was a cheerleader.

With the 2022 NFL season underway, one can only expect more anecdotes from Kelly on her podcast.

Meanwhile, the Rams, who began their season with a 31-10 loss against the Buffalo Bills, face the Atlanta Falcons next on September 18.

