"Trying to get him snipped but the a**hole won’t find a doctor" - Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly desperately wants Rams star QB to go under the knife

Matthew Stafford and his wife Kelly's marriage is well documented on her social media account as well as on her podcast, "The Morning After with Kelly Stafford." The couple currently have four daughters, twins Chandler and Sawyer, as well as Hunter and Tyler.

According to Kelly, she is good with four children and doesn't wish to expand their family in the future. On a recent episode of her podcast, she spoke about the ongoing conversation that she has had with her husband about undergoing a vasectomy to prevent another pregnancy.

She said that while he is not against undergoing the painful procedure, that he continues to find excuses to move forward with having the procedure. She said that at one point, he used the excuse of not being able to participate in offseason workouts if he had the procedure at that time.

“I’m trying to get him snipped during The Masters but the a**hole won’t find a doctor. If I can’t lift weights for two or three weeks how am I going to walk into Day 1 of our offseason program?”-Kelly Stafford

Kelly said that she and Matthew are against other types of birth control because they aren't reliable.

How long have Matthew and Kelly Stafford been married?

Matthew and Kelly met while they attended the University of Georgia. While he was the quarterback for the Bulldogs, she was a cheerleader. They have been married since April 2015.

In April 2019, just a few months after giving birth to their third child, Kelly began having dizziness and other symptoms that led her to seek medical attention. She was originally told it was vertigo, but after the symptoms continued, it was the Detroit Lions team doctor who insisted that she get an MRI. She was diagnosed with a brain tumor that was sitting on cranial nerves and that needed to be removed. She underwent a 12 hour surgery that successfully removed the tumor.

She has since said that yearly scans have shown that the tumor has not returned and that she continues to receive a clean bill of health.

The Stafford's journey then took them from Detroit, where they spent 12 seasons, to Los Angeles last offseason. The quarterback won his first Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams at their home stadium this past February.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by James Meyers