Maxwell Hairston namedrops two NFC teams that peaked his interest after combine meetings

Maxwell Hairston spent his entire collegiate campaign with the Kentucky Wildcats. Coming out of West Bloomfield High School, the cornerback committed to play for the program over other offers like Washington State, Purdue, Kansas, and Minnesota.

Ad

During his three-season stint with the Wildcats, Hairston played in a total of 32 games. He tallied 89 tackles, 1.0 sacks, and six interceptions while being honored as a Second-Team All-SEC twice. Hairston decided to forego his final year of collegiate eligibility and declare for this year's NFL draft. He was also one of the prospects invited to the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.

Maxwell Hairston appeared on Monday's episode of the Up & Adams Show. During his interview, the cornerback spilled the beans about his meetings with NFL teams in the Combine. Hairston also revealed the two teams that caught his interest in Indianapolis.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Honestly, you know, I really enjoyed my Zoom call that I had with the Seahawks, and even meeting with them at the Combine" Hairston said. "I enjoyed our formal, I enjoyed with my formal with the Vikings as well."

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Expand Tweet

Ad

Despite naming these two NFL teams, the Kentucky cornerback insisted that he had no favorites heading into the 2025 NFL draft.

"Being able to talk ball and, you know....that's just been fun, and I've been able to do that with basically every team. So, you know, I don't know if I really have a favorite, because they've all been, you know, amazing. Just blessed to be able to do this."

Ad

Maxwell Hairston NFL Scouting Combine performance

A total of four prospects from the Kentucky Wildcats were invited to this year's Scouting Combine. This included Maxwell Hairston, Eli Cox, Deone Walker, and Jamon-Dumas Johnson.

At the Lucas Oil Stadium, Maxwell Hairston put up a decent performance during his Combine workouts. He ran the 40-yard dash in an impressive time of 4.29 seconds on his second attempt. The cornerback also recorded a 39.5" vertical jump and a 10'9" broad jump.

Ad

Hairston's performance helped him improve his draft stocks and receive a prospect grade of 6.37. He is projected to be a plus starter in the league. His 40-yard dash time also helped him be one of the top 10 fastest DBs in the Scouting Combine's history.

The cornerback is a projected late first-round to an early second-round pick by several draft experts. It will be interesting to see which team selects the cornerback to supplement their defense in April.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback