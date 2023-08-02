Maxx Crosby welcomes Jimmy Garoppolo with Patrick Mahomes treatment at Raiders training camp

Maxx Crosby has one goal on the football field: chase the quarterback. That principle applies even at practice against Jimmy Garoppolo.

BroBible NFL writer Dov Kleiman shared a report from The Athletic's Tashan Reed.

He tweeted:

“Report: #Raiders franchise QB Jimmy Garoppolo and Star Pass-Rusher Maxx Crosby "Got into it" at practice, per @tashanreed Crosby was forced to take a lap afterwards.”

While details of their entanglement are uncertain, Crosby and Garoppolo would have made contact only if the All-Pro defensive end hunted down the veteran play-caller.

Yes, Maxx Crosby got punished for his actions. But that’s his competitive side, as shown in the Netflix documentary Quarterback.

The Peyton Manning-produced series revealed a closer look at Crosby’s battles with Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. They would have verbal and physical confrontations, especially if Crosby is within Mahomes’ breathing space.

But at the end of their games, Mahomes and Crosby would apologize to each other, citing their fiery demeanor in helping their team win. Crosby had three sacks on Mahomes last season, two during their first encounter in Week 5.

Crosby practices as he plays. No wonder he earned a four-year, $98.98 million contract extension during the 2022 offseason.

In return, the former Eastern Michigan standout repaid the team’s trust with career-highs of 12.5 sacks and 89 tackles last season. Those numbers earned him his second consecutive Pro Bowl selection.

More importantly, Maxx Crosby hasn’t missed a regular-season game in his first four NFL seasons, starting in 60 out of the maximum 66.

Maxx Crosby should be wary of Jimmy Garoppolo’s health status

While Garoppolo has been cleared to participate in the Raiders training camp, a wayward blow to his lower extremities might derail his recovery.

He suffered a Lisfranc foot injury that limited him to 11 games last year. The Raiders have been cautious of his status that they placed Addendum G on his three-year contract worth up to $72 million.

That clause recognizes Garoppolo’s injury and the need to pass a physical. If he doesn’t, the Raiders are not obliged to pay Garoppolo.

Crosby should be cautious in hitting Garoppolo because his injury could derail their hopes this season.

Instead, Crosby can channel his energy into chasing other quarterbacks in the AFC West. Aside from Patrick Mahomes, he will also face Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers twice. Meanwhile, Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos yearn for a bounce-back season.

If Maxx Crosby can pressure those quarterbacks and Jimmy Garoppolo facilitates the offense to perfection, the Raiders have a shot at the playoffs.