Taylor Swift attended the Golden Globes on Sunday evening as her "The Eras Tour" motion picture was nominated for an award. While Swift didn't take home an award, one moment of the singer did go viral.

In host Jo Koy's monologue, the comedian compared the award show to the NFL. The joke went flat across the room, and Swift subtly took a drink from her glass and stared toward the stage. Journalist and podcaster Megyn Kelly spoke about the awards and the viral moment on her self-titled YouTube series:

“Can’t she just show that she’s a good sport? I think she made the wrong move."

“It was a gentle swipe. By the way, she’s not in charge of the number of times the NFL chooses to put her on cam. That’s not her fault. It is annoying. If she were smart, she would laugh like she was in on the joke.”

What did Jo Koy say about Taylor Swift during Golden Globes monologue?

Comedian Jo Koy was chosen to host this year's Golden Globes, and after most of his jokes fell flat, he may not be welcomed back next year. Koy made jokes about the record-breaking "Barbie" movie and even about cellulite.

The viral moment when Taylor Swift is seen giving a blank stare towards Koy has been continuously spoken about since. Koy made a joke that the award show would show Taylor Swift less than the NFL broadcasts:

"The big difference between the Golden Globes and the NFL – on the Golden Globes, we have fewer camera shots of Taylor Swift. I swear, there’s just more to go to."

Koy was referring to the number of times that the singer has been shown on television while attending boyfriend Travis Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs games this season. Swift has said in the past that she can't control the number of times the networks show her during games. However, Koy brought up the subject again, and Swift looked as if she had enough.

The singer took a sip out of her glass while her friend, Keleigh Sperry Teller, who was seated next to her, was also unimpressed by the joke.