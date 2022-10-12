“Men will literally buy a pickleball team instead of going to therapy” – NFL fans believe Tom Brady’s pickleball investment is coping mechanism for reported divorce with Gisele Bundchen

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is well known for making wise business investments. Between his TB12 health and wellness line, his clothing line 'BRADY' and of course NFT's. Now it seems that the quarterback is investing in the country's next biggest fad, pickleball.

Brady and former professional tennis player Kim Clijsters are part of an ownership group led by Knighthead Capital Management. They're going to buy a Major League Pickleball expansion team. Major League Pickleball is expanding to 16 teams in 2023 which will include the team Brady is investing in.

Many have expressed their feelings on Twitter about the news of his involvement with the pickleball team. Many feel that he may have used the investment as a way to distract himself from the issues that he is reportedly dealing with in his marriage. Or perhaps even distract others from talking about his rumored impending divorce by announcing this news instead. Here are the top comments:

Tom Brady is one of several big names who have invested in Major League Pickleball

Besides being a seven-time Super Bowl champion, quarterback Tom Brady is also a solid businessman and investor. He has created a brand that has made several investments in the world of fashion, sports, and NFTs.

The quarterback announced the news on Instagram on Wednesday. He joked that he has been trying to continue his professional athletic career for decades to come and pickleball is his method. He then said that he was excited to join the sport's community:

“I’ve been trying to find a way to extend my professional sports career beyond my 40s, even into my 50s, 60s, 70s. As long as I can,” Brady said. “… It seems like everyone else has the answer too: Pickleball. I’m super excited to announce that I’m officially joining the MLP family. I’m coming to win. I’m coming to dominate the sport. Pickleball, let’s f------ go!”

While the news of Tom Brady investing in Major League Pickleball may be surprising, it's not for savy business minds. Brady and Clijsters are not the only professional athletes who have decided to invest in the up-and-coming sport.

NBA stars LeBron James and Maverick Carter were recently announced as investors in another Major League Pickleball expansion team. NBA champions Draymond Green and Kevin Love have also invested in the sport. Super Bowl winning quarterback Drew Brees and former professional tennis player James Blake are also investors in the league.

Major League Pickleball (MLP) currently has 12 teams and will expand to 16 teams next year, which will include those of the aforementioned investors.

