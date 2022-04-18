"Men shouldn't be in women's sports"- Former two-time NFL Pro Bowler voices support to ban transgender athletes from participating in female sports

Herschel Walker is in the news for speaking out on one of the most hotly-debated issues in the ongoing culture war inside the United States. He has voiced an opinion that goes against the views of many influential people.

A 1982 Heisman Trophy winner and US Senate candidate from Georgia (Republican), Walker does not believe that transgender athletes have a place in women's sports.

The two-time NFL All-Pro second-team member doesn't even believe in the idea of transgender identities.

"It is sad that, right now, we're trying to determine what is a woman. It's written in the Bible what's a woman ... you have two [sexes], there's a man and a woman, and that's it...they're threatening if you speak out against it. Herschel Walker is going to speak out against it."

Adding to that, Walker thinks things are only going to spiral downward as more transgender athletes play in women's sports.

"I didn't come to [run for] this office just to get along. I came to do what's right, and what's right is men shouldn't be in women's sports. Right now, we continue to let this happen. Things are going to get worse…you're going to take everything away from the women? No, that's not right."

What are other elements of Herschel Walker's political platform?

Besides the issue of transgender athletes participating in women's sports, Herschel Walker is hoping to curb the influx of illegal immigrants coming through the southern border.

"That's going to affect the economy. That's going to affect crime. That's going to affect so many different areas, and I think that's important that we got to, at least, get aggressive with what's going on there."

As for the increase in crime in Georgia, the man considered the greatest college football player of all time says the nation needs leaders to step up and stop being politically correct.

"Right now, we need warriors. We need warriors to step out there and say the right thing rather than trying to be politically correct and let people run around the streets, doing whatever they want to do."

Herschel Walker is more than just a football player

Many are wondering why the former NCAA/NFL great decided to run for the US Senate. It's important to remember that this is not his first foray into non-football ventures.

Walker started H. Walker Enterprises and tried to manufacture chicken products for his Renaissance Man Food Services brand.

When it comes down to it, the 60-year-old wants people to remember him for more than his abilities as a workhorse running back.

"I think people forgot that I also built a business, so I know how to put people to work. There are so many other things that I've done … I think that's the reason they're endorsing me."

A US Senate win would certainly bring him attention from people apart from those in the sports world who know about his gridiron greatness.

Edited by Windy Goodloe

