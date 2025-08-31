"MF true colors starting to show": Micah Parsons’ brother Terrence blasts '105.3 The Fan' hosts for labeling All-Pro LB ‘most overrated Cowboy ever’

Dallas Cowboys star linebacker Micah Parsons has never been far from the spotlight, but this time the criticism came from local sports talk radio. During Thursday's segment on &quot;105.3 The Fan,&quot; one of the hosts called Parsons “probably the most overrated Cowboy in history.&quot;Parsons’ brother, Terrence Parsons Jr., didn’t hold back in his response.&quot;I can’t wait till week 4 😂 mf true colors really starting to show. It’s okay Micah coming to town with his belt off,&quot; Terrence Parsons Jr quoted the tweet on Saturday.Terrence Parsons Jr @Tpars_boiiLINKI can’t wait till week 4 😂 mf true colors really starting to show. It’s okay Micah coming to town with his belt off.Before Micah Parsons finalized a blockbuster move to the Green Bay Packers, the spotlight was on his contract standoff with the Dallas Cowboys for weeks. Micah Parsons’ contract talks with the Cowboys broke down in 2025. Early in the summer, he wanted a long-term extension, but Jerry Jones ended discussions once Parsons’ personal deal expired and left his agent out of talks.In July, Parsons staged a “hold-in” by showing up but not practicing. After his MRI came back clean, Dallas pushed him to play, but he resisted. On August 1, frustrated by being excluded from real negotiations, Parsons officially requested a trade. Reports also mentioned that the Cowboys were willing to hear trade offers. Coach Brian Schottenheimer and QB Dak Prescott urged the team to settle the dispute before Week 1, but the standoff continued into training camp with no resolution.Now, the Packers have acquired the four-time Pro Bowl pass rusher from the Cowboys in exchange for two first-round picks (2026, 2027) and veteran DT Kenny Clark. Immediately upon the trade, Parsons signed a four-year extension worth $188 million, which includes $136 million in guarantees, $62 million in the first year, and a $44 million signing bonus. The deal makes him the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history.“A blessing and a challenge”: Micah Parsons on Green Bay MoveMicah Parsons called his Green Bay arrival “a blessing and a challenge.” At his introduction, he admitted the past four months were the hardest of his life.On Friday, he toured the Packers’ Hall of Fame and reflected on joining a franchise of legends.“I looked on that wall and saw Brett Favre and Reggie White. I’ve got to be there,” Parsons said. “I think I can do anything I put my mind to.”General manager Brian Gutekunst revealed the deal had been prepared days earlier, but never expected Parsons to be available. Expectations for him in Green Bay are high.