Mia Khalifa hyped up over Gisele Bundchen’s Vogue return, days after apparently going ring chasing like Tom Brady

A few days ago, Mia Khalifa boasted that she was going "ring-chasing", like Tom Brady before her.

Now she has turned her focus to his ex-wife Gisele Bundchen.

The social media personality and former adult star recently reposted this reaction to the supermodel's reappearance on the fashion magazine Vogue:

"THE QUEEN IS SOOOO BACK"

The tweet about Gisele Bundchen that Mia Khalifa liked

Khalifa had mentioned the former quarterback in a recent TikTok video discussing her views on marriage and divorce:

"Married at 18. Divorced at 21. Second marriage. Married at 25. Divorced at 28. Third engagement. Engaged at 29. Ended it at 30, but I kept the ring. I’m still keeping Tom Brady on his toes."

But she might not be lucky to land him, if recent reports are right.

The latest news on Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen's love lives

Ever since they divorced in the middle of the 2022-23 season, Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen have been enjoying their individual lives, but the media still has refused to stop speculating on who each is currently dating.

After Brady was recently spotted with Kim Kardashian at a party last month, rumors of them dating arose, but Michael Rubin, billionaire CEO of apparel manufacturer Fanatics and host of said party, refuted said rumors:

“Honestly, they’re just friends. It’s just the crazy rumors that get out there."

Recently, however, he was spotted getting close with another model in Irina Shayk. Sources conflicted on Bundchen's reaction, with TMZ initially stating that she was "not happy".

But Bundchen's camp denied such unhappiness, backed up by a report from Us Weekly that she herself was "totally unbothered" by the new relationship:

"[She's] happy he's moved on because she has too. She knew he would be dating at some point and really isn't concerned one way or another."

Bundchen, for her part, is said to be dating jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente. In her feature interview for Vanity Fair, she called him and his brothers "awesome people", but refused to divulge more.

She also denied "absurd" reports that she was dating billionaire Jeffrey Soffer, ex-husband of model Elle Macpherson and close friend of Brady's.