Micah Parsons’ brother drops 4-word message taking shots at CeeDee Lamb for wasting Dak Prescott’s “elite” outing vs. Eagles 

CeeDee Lamb and Dak Prescott entered Thursday night's opener against the Super Bowl champions Philadelphia Eagles, with expectations of leading the Dallas Cowboys offense. Prescott delivered, but Lamb's costly mistakes overshadowed the quarterback's showing in a 24-20 defeat.

Micah Parsons' brother, Terrence Parsons Jr, shared the same opinion through his X account. Interestingly, he referred to the Cowboys as "us," despite his brother's recent trade and groundbreaking deal with the Green Bay Packers.

"Ceedee sold us bro," Terrence tweeted.

Terrence Parsons Jr @Tpars_boii Ceedee sold us bro

The Eagles-Cowboys opener was a dramatic one. Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter was ejected for spitting on Dak Prescott before the first snap of the game. Dallas used that spark to score first, with Prescott connecting on a big play to CeeDee Lamb and Javonte Williams running in the touchdown.

Philadelphia quickly answered. Jalen Hurts powered the Eagles with two rushing touchdowns, and kicker Jake Elliott drilled a long field goal. By halftime, the Eagles held a 24-20 lead.

The second half saw excellent defense from Dallas, but the offense couldn't finish drives. A 65-minute lightning delay also disrupted momentum, and key penalties and turnovers hurt the Cowboys' chances of a comeback.

Prescott played well, throwing for over 300 yards, but Dallas missed chances, especially drops from CeeDee Lamb that proved costly. The Eagles survived late pressure to secure the win and start their season 1-0, while the Cowboys left frustrated after letting opportunities slip away.

CeeDee Lamb takes full blame for drops in Cowboys' loss to Eagles

Wide receiver CeeDee Lamb admitted responsibility for the drops in Thursday's loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

“Man, that was terrible,” Lamb said after the game. “I can’t point fingers at anybody else. I take full accountability and everything else that comes with that. To not come up with it, it stings a little bit.”

Next Gen Stats credited Lamb with two drops, though one more could be argued. The biggest came in the fourth quarter, a third-down pass that slipped through his hands and another deep shot on the final drive that he couldn’t secure.

Coach Brian Schottenheimer defended Lamb:

“What a great player. This was a team defeat, and we own that.”

Quarterback Dak Prescott also refused to blame his receiver.

“He took ownership and accountability. … We’re not gonna lose confidence in him," Prescott said.

Lamb finished with 110 yards on seven catches but said:

“I’ll be back 80 times harder than this.”

Next, the Cowboys will host the New York Giants at AT&T Stadium on Sept. 14.

