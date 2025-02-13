Micah Parsons' brother makes feelings clear on Dak Prescott's take on Cowboys vs Eagles

The Super Bowl is done and dusted but teams will certainly be paying attention to how Philadelphia Eagles general manager Howie Roseman managed to assemble arguably the most complete roster.

The Super Bowl champions had talent across offense (A.J. Brown, Jalen Hurts, DeVonta Smith, Saquon Barkley) and defense (Jalen Carter, Cooper DeJean, Darius Slay, Reed Blankenship), which meant they were able to thoroughly dominate the Kansas City Chiefs on both sides of the ball in New Orleans.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott was asked for his thoughts on the gulf between his team and the Eagles. Prescott was optimistic that the Cowboys aren't too far away, roster-wise.

"I feel like we compete with the Eagles and beat them for the most part when we played them. I don't wanna say 'check the record' when they're the guys holding the trophy right now, so credit to them," Prescott said.

Naturally, fans and analysts ran with that take and piled on the Cowboys. However, Micah Parsons' brother Terrence Parsons Jr. raced to defend the quarterback on social media.

"Dak has dominated the division and last time he played the Eagles it was a blowout lol. He said nothing wrong. We aren't that far away, we're literally three positions away from being a legitimate contender. Anybody that says otherwise is tripping lol," Parsons Jr. wrote on social media platform X.

Exploring Cowboys' needs ahead of 2025 NFL Draft

While the sentiment is charming on the Cowboys' part, they are still a few pieces away from realistically making a deep run in the playoffs. For starters, given head coach Brian Schottenheimer has committed to establishing the run game, Dallas will need a legitimate running back to spearhead that side of the offense.

Both Derrick Henry and Saquon Barkley showed that you need a reliable running back who can break tackles and keep the offense on the field to have a shot at the Lombardi.

The Cowboys will have the opportunity to get that sorted out on the cheap once they're on the clock at #12 overall. In his latest mock draft, Sportskeeda's resident draft expert Tony Pauline sees the Cowboys go with Boise State's Heisman runner-up Ashton Jeanty with that pick.

The Cowboys will also need a receiver to pair with CeeDee Lamb this summer.

