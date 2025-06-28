Micah Parsons drops 5-word message while training with Cowboys DTs amid looming contract negotiations

Micah Parsons isn’t sweating his payday; he’s too busy grinding with the Cowboys' defensive line. The Dallas Cowboys linebacker is training alongside Dallas DTs like Osawaru Odighizuwa, Solomon Thomas and Tyrus Wheat, with pro trainer Lance guiding the session.

Lance posted the session with the caption:

“It takes what it takes.”

Parsons reposted the story and wrote a 5-word caption:

"that it do! Just work"

Micah Parsons drops 5-word message while training with Cowboys DT's amid looming contract negotiations [IG/@_micahparsons11]

Even as his rookie deal winds down, Parsons has shown up for OTAs and voluntary minicamp, proving he’s all-in. That hasn’t stopped speculation from swirling around his expected deal, projected to make him the highest-paid defensive player in NFL history.

According to ESPN insider Adam Schefter, “positive conversations” between Parsons and the Cowboys front office are heating up.

“Most people believe that deal will get done at some point here in the coming weeks,” Schefter said on Thursday on ESPN's "Get Up." [00:15]

Parson will be playing his fifth year with the Cowboys in 2025, and the Jerry Jones-led front office has yet to tie the 26-year-old to a new contract that's up to market standards — according to him, it's $40,00,000.

Colin Cowherd doesn't think Micah Parsons is worth "historic contract"

Colin Cowherd isn't buying the Micah Parsons hype, at least not enough to justify a "historic contract." On "The Herd," the NFL analyst ripped into the Cowboys linebacker’s resume, claiming Parsons has inflated his stats by racking up sacks against “awful teams.”

“He’s got 52.5 career sacks… 10.5 are against Washington, 5.5 against Carolina, 4.5 on the Giants. That’s a big chunk against three awful teams,” Cowherd said.

Parsons is a two-time All-Pro, with 256 tackles to his name, nine forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries in four seasons in Dallas. However, Cowherd argued that splash plays aren’t enough.

“If you go and you're totally honest about this, boom or bust was great for Jerry Jones in the oil business, it's not great for pass rushers. I need boom all the time,” Cowherd added.

Comparing the Cowboys star to the likes of Browns' Myles Garrett and Rams' Jared Verse, Cowherd made it clear - Parsons might be flashy, but he’s not elite.

