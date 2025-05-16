Micah Parsons drops major 2-word hint at new contract after Cowboys CEO Stephen Jones' comment

Dallas Cowboys star edge rusher Micah Parsons is expected to sign a contract extension sometime this offseason. The waiting game continues as owner Jerry Jones has still been unable to come to terms with his star defensive player on a long-term deal.
On Thursday evening, Cowboys writer Clarence Hill Jr. reshared an article on Stephen Jones' comments regarding Parsons' contract. Hill insinuated that a "handshake deal" likely was already agreed upon between Parsons and the Cowboys.
Parsons reshared Hill Jr.'s post on X, giving his own take on the current status of his contract extension, disagreeing that he was close to signing.
"no kizzy," Parsons wrote on X.
Clarence Hill Jr.'s comments were in conjunction with Stephen Jones assuring reporters that a deal with Parsons would eventually come to fruition.
In recent years, the Cowboys haven't signed their veteran players to contract extensions until the summer. Both Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb signed their contract extensions in September 2024, just days before Week 1 of the NFL season.
Micah Parsons refutes Cowboys' difficult 2025 schedule
Micah Parsons has faith that the Cowboys will bounce back in 2025 after a lackluster 2024 NFL season. The NFL schedule was revealed this week, and the Cowboys will face stiff competition, particularly at the end of the season.
Dallas will play six straight games against teams that had at least 11 wins last season. That includes NFC East matchups against the Eagles and Commanders, along with the Chiefs, Vikings, Lions and Chargers.
While there is skepticism that the Cowboys will be able to get the job done, Parsons shared his thoughts, showing that he doesn't care about last year's records. The 26-year-old just wants to take the field and "play ball."
"Fu$k em ! Let’s play ball!" Parsons wrote on X.
The Cowboys will embark on their first season under new coach Brian Schottenheimer. The Cowboys registered a 7-10 record in 2024, third in the NFC East division rankings.
