Micah Parsons "lobbied" for primary kickoff return position, says Cowboys coordinator

Micah Parsons has been a rock at linebacker for the Dallas Cowboys. Ever since being drafted in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, Parsons has gone from strength to strength. However, the linebacker wants additional responsibilities with the team, according to Cowboys special teams coordinator John Fassel.

The additional responsibility that Micah Parsons requested is out of the ordinary for any LB, as he wants to be the primary kickoff returner for the Cowboys, which is usually reserved for special teams members.

Fassel recently appeared on the ‘Ross Tucker podcast’ where he spoke about Parsons' past special request. Fassel said:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“So he has lobbied me in the past to just be the primary kickoff returner. I guess that's the question you got to go a little, a little further up than me on that one. But would I love to see him back there? Absolutely, because he would be fantastic. He would catch it. He'd run wild and he'd probably get incredible yards. But that ain't gonna happen. I'm aware of that.”

Expand Tweet

However, starting this year, the NFL has adopted altered kickoff rules. This rule change emulates the kickoff style present in XFL and rugby. These rules will also allow for an additional kickoff returner, which could be a blessing for Parsons.

Micah Parsons' situation with the Cowboys

The Cowboys have found a diamond in the form of Micah Parsons. The 24-year-old has been sensational in his short career. Now entering the final year of his rookie contract this season, negotiations could soon take center stage.

However, the Cowboys have a fifth-year option for 2025. Parsons' base salary for his rookie contract is $2.9 million per year, which will likely be altered dramatically.

Currently, Nick Bosa of the San Francisco 49ers is the highest-paid defensive player with a base salary of $34 million per year. The ceiling for Parsons is immense and his new contract will reflect that.