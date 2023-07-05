Mentioning Michael Irvin and Post Malone in one sentence seems impossible. It finally happened after Dallas Cowboys sent Irvin an image of the hip-hop artist wearing the iconic number 88 jersey.

“The Playmaker” greeted the singer/songwriter/producer by tweeting:

“Now on a separate post. Happy Birthday to my man @PostMalone My 88 Brother forever!!!! Love ya bro🙏🏿”

Five minutes earlier, he shared the same picture but with the caption:

“The 88Club just sent me this!! My guy looks great in those 8s @88DrewPearson @DezBryant @_CeeDeeThree @PostMalone Happy Fourth of July 🇺🇸 to All!!”

Both Michael Irvin and Post Malone are rock stars in their own right. After a successful collegiate football career at the University of Miami, the Cowboys took Irvin in round one of the 1988 NFL Draft.

He played 12 seasons for Dallas, winning three Super Bowl titles and earning five Pro Bowl selections. Irvin was also a member of three All-Pro teams.

Post Malone – born Austin Richard Post – has sold over 80 million records. He has ten Billboard Music Awards and three American Music Awards. His song “Sunflower” became the highest-certified song by the Recording Industry Association of America at 17x platinum. Meanwhile, “Circles” spent 39 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100.

Irvin did not claim the Dallas Cowboys’ number 88 jersey by himself. While a punter and a linebacker wore the number before, Cowboys wide receivers elevated its mystique.

Drew Pearson was the first iconic Cowboys player to wear number 88. The undrafted wideout played for Dallas from 1973 to 1983, winning one Super Bowl and earning three First Team All-Pro honors. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2021.

After Irvin, Dez Bryant also donned the iconic jersey number. The Cowboys took him in the first round of the 2010 NFL Draft and played with the franchise until 2017. In those years, he became a three-time Pro Bowler and one-time First Team All-Pro.

Finally, CeeDee Lamb continues to carry the torch for the number 88 in Dallas. Like Michael Irvin and Dez Bryant, the former Oklahoma standout is also a first-round selection.

He made the 2022 Second Team All-Pro after tallying a career-highs of 1,359 yards and nine touchdowns. Lamb is also a two-time Pro Bowler.

Michael Irvin is still trying to clear his name

Irvin lost his job at the NFL Network after allegations of sexual misconduct by a female employee at Phoenix’s Marriott Renaissance Hotel surfaced.

In return, Irvin filed a defamation lawsuit against the accuser, the hospitality establishment, four other employees, and the Renaissance Hotel Operating Company.

Michael Gehlken @GehlkenNFL Former Cowboys WR Michael Irvin said Marriott’s treatment of him “sickens” him, likening it to a Black man being lynched because of a false accusation from a white woman. Former Cowboys WR Michael Irvin said Marriott’s treatment of him “sickens” him, likening it to a Black man being lynched because of a false accusation from a white woman. https://t.co/qZlLp71dW0

During Super Bowl LVII week in Phoenix, Arizona, Irvin allegedly made sexual advances on a female employee. He was asked to leave the following day after the woman told a hotel manager about the alleged incident.

He ended up in Brazil, of all places, to take himself out of the mess. He also declared he “was in a dark place” and called for a press conference wherein the video of his alleged harassment incident occurred.

Michael Irvin also claimed this incident a “modern lynching” and that his reputation was attacked because he was Black.

