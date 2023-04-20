Michael Jefferson car accident update: Top 2023 WR prospect still optimistic after being hit by drunk driver

As Michael Jefferson knows, the first April after leaving college football behind is a moment when dreams can become reality. They can also be ripped away. If Jefferson's dream was to become delayed or ruined, he likely wasn't expecting it to be done the way it happened.

Jefferson was involved in a car collision as a result of the other driver being under the influence. It was not a simple fender bender, as Adam Schefter has reported that the wide receiver prospect is expected to miss the season. He was released from the hospital on April 19th, but is on track to be in NFL shape by 2024, according to doctors.

His attorney, Brad Sohn, released a statement saying that he is undergoing "grueling rehabilitation." He also used the case as an example and a reason to urge drivers to take an Uber or Lyft instead of drunk driving. The attorney has also revealed that there is still full hope and expectation for the receiver to be selected by a team.

Michael Jefferson's college career

Michael Jefferson catches pass at 2023 NFL Combine

The wide receiver's college football career was brief, lasting only two seasons. He played for Louisiana in the Sun Belt conference in 2021 and 2022. He appeared in 22 total games, showing marked improvement in his last 12. In his first 10 games, he caught 18 passes for 481 yards and four touchdowns as a junior.

In 2022, as a senior, he took off for the team. He caught 51 passes for 810 yards and seven touchdowns.

Now, with the college gridiron behind him. Teams have begun to reevaluate his draft stock. Before the injuries, he showed a lot of potential, but over a smaller sample size than most prospects.

Many expect him to still get drafted, but it will be harder for a team to spend a top-tier pick on a player that will not be ready for another season. Where will the wide receiver be drafted?

