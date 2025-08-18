Mike Evans 2025 Fantasy Football ranking, outlook, points projections and forecast: Is Jaguars RB good pick?

Tampa Bay wide receiver Mike Evans has built a résumé few players in NFL history can match.
Entering his 12th season, he is coming off another 1,000-yard campaign, extending a streak that began the day he stepped into the league.
The big question for fantasy managers in 2025: does that streak guarantee future value?
Mike Evans' fantasy outlook 2025
Mike Evans’ reputation is tied to his consistency, but 2024 showed that even reliable stars can take the long way around to production.
He had a slow start and a brief hamstring issue. Evans missed playing time, but rose back with one of the best finishes of his career. That late surge gave fantasy managers confidence about his big-play ability.
The concerns start with role and usage. Tampa Bay brought in first-round pick Emeka Egbuka to an already crowded wide receiver room with Chris Godwin and Jalen McMillan.
Evans may no longer command the same percentage of high-value targets, especially inside the red zone where he once thrived.
Fantasy Football isn’t only about upside. Evans’ body of work makes him one of the safest bets to deliver WR2-level numbers.
He may not deliver weekly explosions like he did in his younger years. However, he continues to separate at the line of scrimmage, win contested catches and maintain a dependable role in Baker Mayfield’s passing attack.
Mike Evans Fantasy Football rankings, ADP and projections
Industry analysts remain cautiously optimistic. Most consensus boards slot Mike Evans in the WR15-WR22 range, making him a mid-round target for drafters who value stability over breakout potential.
His age has pushed him down dynasty rankings, typically into the mid-30s at his position. However, in seasonal formats, he retains starter appeal.
Evans' statistical projections land him around 1,000 receiving yards and 8-10 touchdowns. This is within his established norms, representative of his overall high production floor and low ceiling.
This range can keep Evans in the WR2 conversation as a weekly starter. There could be some spikes into WR1 thresholds on weeks where the game script dictates a pass-heavy status.
One trend worth monitoring is his trade and draft market. As fantasy players shift toward younger options, Evans’ average draft position has slipped into the mid-40s. That slide makes him more affordable than in past years, and possibly one of the savviest value picks of the 2025 middle rounds.
