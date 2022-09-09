“God awful, hideous, pathetic” - Mike Florio annihilates Seattle Seahawks over jersey choice for Monday Night Football

The Seattle Seahawks and Denver Broncos square off this week on Monday Night Football. Fans of both teams have their attention on Russell Wilson working to defeat his former mentor. Even former Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning will be tuning in via the ManningCast. Anyone who is a fan of either team will be watching this game.

However, one disclaimer is turning off, at least, one NFL analyst's hype for the game. Speaking on Pro Football Talk, NFL analyst Mike Florio destroyed the Seahawks over their jersey choice for the game. Instead of wearing their typical jerseys, the team will wear their all-green alternates. Florio did not mince words in his criticism of the uniform:

"By the way, I do have bad news for anybody who's looking forward to watching that game on Monday night and not having their retinas burned out of their eye sockets because the highlighter green, that's what the Seahawks are wearing."

He went on, humorously pressuring people to dig up their black-and-white televisions, so they don't have to see the green on Monday Night Football:

"Get ready for the highlighter green on Monday night. If you're not already prepared, maybe go find an old black-and-white set somewhere in the attic, maybe over at grandma's house. Watch it in black and white, because anything that's left of your rods and cones will be gone after three more hours of those God-awful, hideous, pathetic [jerseys]."

His fiery rhetoric continued, next cutting at the one in charge of the decision to use the jerseys on Monday Night Football:

"How does anyone look at that and say, 'Man, that looks great.' How can you look at that? Horrendous, pathetic, awful. 'What is the worst color we can make our jersey? How about this? That's the winner.' That's the absolute worst color we can make it. 'Let's make it that color.' And we'll see it on Monday Night when Russell Wilson comes back to town."

Russell Wilson's homecoming on Monday Night Football

Denver Broncos Introduce Quarterback Russell Wilson

In 2014, it seemed the Seattle Seahawks had found their quarterback for the next two decades. The team had just gone to two Super Bowls and won one. En route to their victory, they trounced Peyton Manning, one of the best quarterbacks in the game's history.

However, less than ten years later, Wilson has joined the Broncos and will face his former mentor Pete Carroll on Monday Night Football. In joining the Broncos, the quarterback leaves behind a legacy of success, throwing for 292 touchdowns and 87 interceptions.

Some Seahawks fans see it as a similar situation to Anakin versus Obi-Wan from "Star Wars." Meanwhile, some Broncos fans may see it as Darth Vader versus the Emperor.

Either way, after ten seasons with the Seahawks, Wilson will attempt to force his former team to start 0-1. Will the Broncos coast to an easy victory on Monday Night Football, or does Pete Carroll have some hidden tricks up his sleeve?

