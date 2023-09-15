Kirk Cousins' Minnesota Vikings are officially opening the season in a state of freefall after the quarterback came up short against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Some blamed the offensive line. Others blamed Justin Jefferson. Speaking on Pro Football Talk on Friday, NFL analyst Mike Florio blamed the quarterback's practice of taking Tuesdays off. Here's how he put it:

"People get mad when I say that. I'm not going to stop saying it. You're an NFL quarterback and you're taking Tuesdays off when you're on a Sunday to Sunday schedule. Get the hell out of here with that. Do you think Peyton Manning took Tuesdays off?"

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

It was revealed on the Netflix docuseries Quarterback, that the passer preferred to take it easy on Tuesdays, believing that if he worked harder during the week, he could take a full day off.

That ability is a luxury that the vast majority of players from middle school through the end of their NFL careers don't have.

Kirk Cousins' season is off to impressive statistical start amid Vikings' nosedive

Kirk Cousins at Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Minnesota Vikings

Justin Jefferson had a disappointing game by his standards. The offensive line has had a sluggish start. The defense hasn't been clutch in the biggest moments. However, with all of this going on around him, Kirk Cousins' stat sheet is perfect through two games.

In his first game against Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the quarterback threw for 344 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception.

He also completed a whopping 75 percent of his passes and earned a passer rating of 102.8. The team lost the game 17-20.

In Week 2 on Thursday Night Football against Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles, he threw for 364 yards, four touchdowns, and zero interceptions. He also completed 70.5 percent of his passes, but his team lost 28–34.

As it stands, he has thrown for six touchdowns and one interception and has a combined completion percentage of 72.7 percent. Taken at face value, he has a stat line like Patrick Mahomes.

However, unlike the quarterback in the AFC West, he's dropped a loss to an unproven team in Mike Evans' Buccaneers and been essentially blown out by a seemingly known quantity in AJ Brown's Eagles.

Will the next quarterback's stat line against the Los Angeles Chargers also feature a win?

If any of the above quotes are used, please credit Pro Football Talk and H/T Sportskeeda.