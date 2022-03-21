“He’s got the potential to be a pain in the a**” - Mike Florio cautions teams interested in trading for Baker Mayfield 

Baker Mayfield's time in Cleveland looks all but over. After the Browns made it very public that they were going after Deshaun Watson before ultimately signing him, they signaled that the franchise was moving on from the former Oklahoma star.

It's unclear how many teams are genuinely interested in acquiring Mayfield. Mike Florio from Pro Football Talk thinks there aren't many teams. Speaking on Pro Football Talk, Florio stated that the problems that led the Browns to move away from Mayfield will be the same problems that will hamper a potential deal.

Florio said:

“If you take on Baker Mayfield, you have to accept the fact that he's got the potential to be a pain in the ass. Because I think he was a major pain in the ass for the Browns. We saw flashes of it publicly. And whatever you see publicly, you know, there's a hell of a lot more than that privately.

"But there are coaches out there who also think that they can cure a guy, they can fix a guy, they can get the best out of a guy while coaching him away from the things that make him undesirable. I just think they're gonna have a hard time. The reason that they are moving on from him is going to be one of the reasons why other teams aren't going to want him.

Florio continued:

'The market is not going to be as robust as Baker Mayfield or the Browns think. I'm not suggesting they're gonna have to do a Brock Osweiler hot potato trade where they have to give up a pick to get someone to take on the contract. But they're not going to get some huge trade package, especially not now.”

Where will Mayfield play in 2022?

Cincinnati Bengals v Cleveland Browns

Several teams need a quarterback heading into the new season. Carolina, New Orleans, and Indianapolis are all thought to be in for a new quarterback.

The Colts are perhaps the most intriguing prospect for the former Oklahoma star, given the talent currently on the roster. Led by running back Jonathan Taylor along with a star-studded defense boasting Darius Leonard, DeForest Buckner, and Kenny Moore II, the Colts are built to win now.

coltsmilitia @coltsmilitia_ Colts LB Bobby Okereke seems to be a fan of Mayfield as Colts QB1 Colts LB Bobby Okereke seems to be a fan of Mayfield as Colts QB1👀 https://t.co/xnDVZKUPlT

Just what compensation Cleveland will want in return is uncertain, but as Florio stated, the Browns likely won't receive much in return for their former starting quarterback. With plenty to play out with Watson's off-field issues, the 26-year-old could still be with the organization in 2022.

