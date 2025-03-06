Mike Florio claims Deion Sanders' NFL future could scare away coaches from drafting Shedeur Sanders

Shedeur Sanders is the most polarizing prospect of the 2025 NFL draft, and one of the most polarizing prospects in recent draft history. His talent and mentality cannot be denied, as he threw for over 100 touchdowns in his career and helped to turn around the Jacksonville State and Colorado programs.

However, he has also attracted much criticism for his purported attitude - some calling him "brash" and "arrogant". And according to NBC Sports' Mike Florio, there is another reason for the divisiveness: the so-called "Deion factor," referencing Shedeur's father. He explained on Wednesday:

"The NFL head coach who lands Shedeur will need to have sufficient self-confidence to not worry that, (he) could be supplanted by Deion. (He) also will have to be wired to shrug at any comments from Deion regarding the reason for any struggles that Shedeur might experience. Will Deion blame it on the quality of the roster? Will Deion blame it on the coaching?"

Florio notes that coaches might think that by giving their team the green light to draft Shedeur, they would essentially be "signing their eventual pink slip," with Deion possibly set to take over.

Florio points to Coach Prime's comments on Good Morning America in January when he said that he would take up a head coaching job in the NFL only if his sons were on the roster of the team that wanted to hire him. The Buffaloes HC reiterated this stance while speaking on Pro Football Talk during Super Bowl LIX week.

ESPN insider fires back at reports of Shedeur Sanders' draft stock collapsing

The current narrative surrounding Shedeur Sanders is that he is precipitously losing draft stock amid all the claims that he displayed poor attitude during his Combine interviews. Multiple insiders have given their thoughts on the situation, and the latest one to do so is ESPN's Field Yates.

Speaking on GoJo and Golic on Wednesday, he disagreed with the notions:

"I think it's inevitable that the discourse surrounding Shedeur Sanders is going to get a little bit off the rails. Shedeur has had a lot of pressure around him…and he's met the mark every single time."

Another defender of the QB prospect also emerged in the form of ESPN's Stephen A. Smith. Speaking on First Take, he defended Sanders' confidence, calling it an essential component of surviving in the NFL, especially as a rookie:

“I’m getting angry because a young black man, highly successful, highly accomplished, and (of) incomparable and incredible pedigree is considered easily one of the top two quarterbacks entering the Draft. We ain’t hearing about his lack of mobility, lack of arm strength, whether or not he can make throws. We’re hearing about his attitude."

The NFL Draft will be held from April 24 to 26 at Lambeau Field.

