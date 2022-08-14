Mike Florio claims Gisele Bundchen is behind Tom Brady’s absence

Tom Brady's absence has been the talk of the first week of preseason football in the NFL. According to CNN, the quarterback will miss the first two preseason games.

The absence is for personal reasons and is uncharacteristic of a starting quarterback. This has prompted questions as to why the quarterback couldn't take care of whatever it was during the previous six-month break.

It has also led some to believe that it wasn't his decision to take the time off. One NFL analyst claims the quarterback's wife was the one pulling the strings behind the absence.

The analyst, Mike Florio, jested that the request was written in Gisele Bundchen's handwriting, but didn't walk back the implication. Here's how he put it on Pro Football Talk Live:

"Bucs fans, I know you don't want to hear this. He was quitting your team to go play for the Dolphins. That door got slammed in his face. He kicked the tires on finally going to San Francisco. That door got slammed in his face for whatever reason and now he's back. But before he came back, he leveraged his situation."

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet Ian Rapoport @RapSheet #Bucs QB Tom Brady is not at practice today for personal, non-football reasons. Coach Todd Bowles will discuss it after practice, but my understanding is he won't be present for a few days. #Bucs QB Tom Brady is not at practice today for personal, non-football reasons. Coach Todd Bowles will discuss it after practice, but my understanding is he won't be present for a few days. Tom Brady is fine and the team is on board with his reasons for being absent. But it'll be a little bit before he's back. twitter.com/RapSheet/statu… Tom Brady is fine and the team is on board with his reasons for being absent. But it'll be a little bit before he's back. twitter.com/RapSheet/statu…

He went on to give examples of how he used his leverage:

"'I want a new head coach'. Don't get mad at me. I'm just throwing out an example of what he's in a position to ask for. And 'Hey, here's my schedule for the offseason program and training camp. Here's when I'll be here. Here's when I won't be here. Never mind that it's in my wife's handwriting. This is my schedule of when I'll be here and when I won't be'."

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Bucs’ HC Todd Bowles told reporters that Tom Brady will be away from the team to deal with a personal matter until after Tampa’s Aug. 20 pressson game vs. the Titans. Bucs’ HC Todd Bowles told reporters that Tom Brady will be away from the team to deal with a personal matter until after Tampa’s Aug. 20 pressson game vs. the Titans.

Tom Brady's bizarre year

Tom Brady at a Carolina Panthers v Tampa Bay Buccaneers game

Just a few years ago, this year's offseason would have been thought of as science fiction by most. However, this is the state of Tom Brady's life in 2022. At the start of the year, he announced his retirement from the game of football. He ended up stepping away for just over a month.

It was later rumored that Brady was attempting to get into cahoots with the Miami Dolphins as a minority owner. However, after the Brian Flores lawsuit, the quarterback backed out of the deal. With free agency looming, he returned to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the team started haemorraging pieces.

Even though Brady was back in town, he was still thinking about what he wanted to do next, ultimately settling on joining FOX as a commentator for 10-years immediately following his retirement from the NFL.

No one knows when that will take place, although many are pointing to the preseason absence as a big indication that 2022 might be the end.

