"He's running that car on empty"- Mike Florio reckons Tom Brady's NFL career will soon be over

Tom Brady has staved off Father Time for as long as any athlete we've ever seen. The seven-time Super Bowl champion is as dominant as ever, finishing runner-up in the MVP voting in 2021. However, we experienced seeing his football mortality when he retired for 40 days earlier this offseason.

NBC Sports Talk insider Mike Florio addressed the pending end of Brady's football career on Friday's episode of PFT PM. Florio recalled saying five years ago that Father Time would come for Tom Brady as he has for all other athletes. Florio admits it's incredible to see Brady victorious in that fight so far. Florio said:

"I remember sitting in this chair and saying that five years ago that Father Time eventually wins. He eventually is going to whack Tom Brady across the head with either the big hourglass, or whatever other implement Father Time has. I know he doesn't have the side. That's the Grim Reaper, but Father Time has a walking stick and an hourglass. Maybe he'll do the one-two punch on Tom Brady, but he's eventually going to win. It's just amazing to see Tom Brady hold him off as long as he has."

Florio also stated that Brady uses Father Time's pending visit as motivation. Florio referenced a Seinfeld episode as an example of how Brady is trying to advance his career as long as possible. Florio said:

"And I think the longer he holds him off, the more motivated he is to keep going. It's like Thelma and Louise, not for Thelma and Louise. It's like the Seinfeld episode where they do the Thelma and Louise thing where they're running on empty. It's the Thelma and Louise reference. But you haven't seen Thelma and Louise or Seinfeld. So yet again, you have no idea what I'm talking about. But he's running that car on empty as far as he can. And the farther you go, the farther you want to go."

Florio isn't the first NFL insider to question how much longer Brady can play in the league. ESPN insider Jeff Darlington (who famously leaked Brady's first retirement) told the Rich Eisen Show that he believes this is Brady's swan song.

Tom Brady will retire as the most successful player in NFL history

Brady's career resume speaks for itself. Whether it be with the New England Patriots or Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Brady has padded his resume with some of the most impressive statistics in NFL history.

In 22 seasons, Brady holds just about every record there is.

Brady and the Buccaneers are as likely to come out of the NFC and represent in the Super Bowl as any team in the conference. The Los Angeles Rams stand as their biggest threat, as the Green Bay Packers must prove they can thrive without Davante Adams.

Should Brady win his eighth Super Bowl next February, he can retire how he's always wanted to, on the top of the mountain.

