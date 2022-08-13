“Piss poor PR” - Mike Florio slams Buccaneers’ handling of Tom Brady’s absence

Tom Brady is set to miss multiple preseason games for personal reasons. The absences were excused, but most are scratching their heads and asking what is going on. After months off, what has forced the quarterback to step away for a chunk of the preseason?

One NFL analyst is unsatisfied with how the team handled the announcement. In his mind, fans and the media should have been informed much sooner. Speaking on Pro Football Talk Live, Mike Florio slammed the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' handling of the announcement.

Here's how he put it:

"And there's something about it that just seems weird. There's something about it that just seems off... It may be... an issue of piss poor PR [where] they didn't properly condition us to be ready for this. It invites a lot of 'Hmm. well, you know. What's going on here.'"

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet Ian Rapoport @RapSheet #Bucs QB Tom Brady is not at practice today for personal, non-football reasons. Coach Todd Bowles will discuss it after practice, but my understanding is he won't be present for a few days. #Bucs QB Tom Brady is not at practice today for personal, non-football reasons. Coach Todd Bowles will discuss it after practice, but my understanding is he won't be present for a few days. Tom Brady is fine and the team is on board with his reasons for being absent. But it'll be a little bit before he's back. twitter.com/RapSheet/statu… Tom Brady is fine and the team is on board with his reasons for being absent. But it'll be a little bit before he's back. twitter.com/RapSheet/statu…

He went on to defend his inquiries, saying he had a right to ask questions based on the last-second nature of the announcement:

"I don't want to know anything I'm not entitled to know. But they've let this happen in a way that gets a lot of people wondering what's going on. It's fair to ask what's going on. It's fair to say 'it's none of your business.' But there had to have been a better way to do this so we all aren't kind of like caught flat footed when it happens on Thursday."

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet #Bucs QB Tom Brady is not at practice today for personal, non-football reasons. Coach Todd Bowles will discuss it after practice, but my understanding is he won't be present for a few days. #Bucs QB Tom Brady is not at practice today for personal, non-football reasons. Coach Todd Bowles will discuss it after practice, but my understanding is he won't be present for a few days.

Speculation has been rife as to what the issue is, with many fearing a family emergency. Others are wondering if Tom Brady might be unhappy with the franchise.

Tom Brady's unorthodox year takes another turn

New Orleans Saints v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The absence is another notable event in a chapter of the quarterback's career that has been all twists and turns. Following his exit from the playoffs at the end of the 2021 season, Brady announced his retirement from the league.

Some doubted the seriousness of Brady's attempt to step away. Doubters had their moment to bask when the quarterback returned just six weeks later. He rejoined the Buccaneers after rumors spread of his attempt to become a minority owner of the Miami Dolphins. Rumors allege he got cold feet after the Brian Flores lawsuit, returning to what he knew best.

However, Tom Brady continued to work on his post-NFL plans. He signed a ten-year deal to call football games for FOX immediately following his eventual retirement from the league.

Tom Brady was not going to feature much in the preseason, but this kind of an absence has caused a maelstrom of speculation. With this absence now on the books, more are saying 2022 will be his final year. That said, others hold onto the idea that he will play even longer.

We will have to wait and find out what is really going on with Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

If any of the above quotes are used, please credit Pro Football Talk Live and H/T Sportskeeda.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by John Maxwell