“That was an F.U. to the 49ers” - Mike Florio suggests Jimmy Garoppolo is more calculating and cunning than he lets on

Jimmy Garoppolo is in an unusual spot after the NFL draft, as he remains on the San Fransisco 49ers roster. The veteran quarterback had one of his better seasons in 2021, leading the 49ers to the NFC Championship game. However, an unexpected offseason shoulder surgery has completely halted his trade market.

Throughout the process, Garoppolo has remained an exceptional teammate. He's handled the process like a champion. However, not everyone thinks Garoppolo's public "nice guy" act is legitimate. Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio suggested Friday that Jimmy Garoppolo is more calculating than the public has perceived.

Florio cited Garoppoo's shoulder surgery to back his claim. The 49ers and the rest of the NFL were taken aback by his surgery. Florio said this was Garoppolo's way of sticking it to his team, saying:

“He went and got the surgery. You say he's not calculating. He didn't tell the 49ers he was going to get shoulder surgery. That was an F.U. to the 49ers, a very subtle, low-key. I think the difference is Baker Mayfield is going to flash his middle fingers right here. Jimmy Garoppolo is more likely to flash it at you under the table."

To conclude, Florio came after the reporting from the 49ers camp. Reports have always been positive regarding Garoppolo's presence in the locker room, which Florio adamantly doesn't believe. Florio said:

"So I think that the idea that Jimmy is a great guy. Jimmy wouldn't do that. Jimmy’s sweet on you. I think that's all 49er propaganda that has made its way through reporters and other talking heads who are on the payroll directly or indirectly. And they become part of the narrative that we all accept. I don't buy it.”

Florio isn't the first person to question the timing of Garoppolo's shoulder surgery. Former 49ers left tackle Joe Staley has also said Garoppolo is playing business-related mind games.

The 49ers could have to keep Jimmy Garoppolo as Trey Lance underwhelms

Jimmy Garoppolo's offseason has been one of the most fascinating in the entire NFL. What figured to be a foregone conclusion has been flipped on its head, as there are few seats left in the game of musical chairs.

Due to a limited number of trade partners (especially at a $25 million salary), the possibility has arisen that Garoppolo will remain with the San Fransisco 49ers. That's especially true given insider Matt Lombardo's recent reporting that the team is "continually underwhelmed" by second-year pro-Trey Lance.

What also complicates the entire Jimmy Garoppolo trade scenario is the status of disgruntled wide receiver Deebo Samuel. Samuel requested a trade from the 49ers, which came as sudden a surprise as Garpoppolo's shoulder surgery was.

With Garoppolo's $25 million salaries still on the books, the 49ers haven't been able to afford a new contract for Samuel. In addition to Samuel, superstar pass rusher Nick Bosa is also due for an extension.

As the offseason continues, this story will be box-office to track. Garoppolo is a capable quarterback, but questions remain about whether he's a Super Bowl-caliber player.

But given the rest of the roster is loaded, he could ultimately end up being a better option than Lance, who's still a raw prospect at the young age of 21.

