Mike McCarthy made "selfless" gesture to help Brian Schottenheimer get Cowboys HC role: report

Brian Schottenheimer was named the new head coach of the Dallas Cowboys just a few weeks ago. The first-year head coach was hired after former head coach Mike McCarthy and the Cowboys decided to mutually part ways.

On Wednesday, FOX's NFL Insider Jay Glazer spoke to Cowboys reporter, Clarence Hill Jr. at the Super Bowl's "Radio Row" media event. Hill asked Glazer, who is familiar with the situation, if Brian Schottenheimer would succeed as head coach.

It was then that Jay Glazer revealed a selfless act by Mike McCarthy. According to Glazer, McCarthy called up Schottenheimer and gave him some tips ahead of his interview with team owner Jerry Jones.

Hill Jr.: How will Brian do? You know Brian, you know Marty for years but, obviously,

Glazer: Mike actually helped Brian with his interview, that's pretty selfless of him.

Hill Jr.: How did he help Brian with is interview?

Glazer: He talked to him, he told him like, "Hey man when you go and meet with them, this is important.' He actually helped him

Hill Jr.: That is amazing

Glazer: I know, I know right? Just really selfless.

Both Glazer and Hill agreed that Mike McCarthy's willingness to help Schottenheimer was selfless considering he was helping him take his former job.

Jerry Jones called Brian Schottenheimer's 'baggage' as reason for hire

Brian Schottenheimer will embark on his first season as a head coach in the National Football League. While he is a novice at the head coaching role, he has decades of experience as a coach in the NFL.

Schottenheimer has spent 25 seasons as an assistant coach in the NFL for 10 different teams. He was the offensive coordinator for the Dallas Cowboys the last two seasons. After hiring his new head coach, Jerry Jones made his weekly appearance on the 105.3 The Fan radio show last week and said that it was Schottenheimer's experience or 'baggage' as he called it that made him an great hire for the team.

"This is as big of a risk as you can take. No head coaching experience. But he’s had 25 years of experience. ... I like his baggage. I like his experience."-Jerry Jones said on 105.3 The Fan

Jerry Jones said that hiring Brian Schottenheimer is a risk since he has never been a head coach in the past. The risk may be worth the reward for Jones and the Cowboys who haven't made it to the NFC Championship Game since 1996.

