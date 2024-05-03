Mike Sainristil's girlfriend Seliana Carvalho shares adorable sneak peek into Commanders CB's daily life

Washington Commanders cornerback Mike Sainristil and his girlfriend Seliana Carvalho are embarking on a new chapter in their life. The Commanders drafted the former Michigan Wolverines CB in the second round of the 2024 NFL draft.

On Friday morning, Carvalho gave a sneak peek at their daily life. She posted a photo of Sainristil in the kitchen making her breakfast on Instagram.

"Bfast on him today," Carvalho wrote.

Mike Sainristil's girlfriend gave a glimpse at their everyday routine.

The sweet moment comes as Seliana Carvalho is in her third trimester of pregnancy. The couple announced in December, just weeks before Michigan's National Championship win, that they were expecting their first child together, a daughter.

Mike Sainristil's girlfriend Seliana Carvalho documented journey to 'new home'

Cornerback Mike Sainristil was an integral part of the Michigan Wolverines' defense in their undefeated season and national title win in 2023. The two-time captain sealed the National Title win for the Wolverines when he intercepted Michael Penix Jr. and returned it for an 81-yard touchdown.

His secondary prowess caught the Washington Commanders' eye, and they drafted him in the second round. Shortly after being drafted, he and his girlfriend, Seliana Carvalho, set off to start their newest chapter in Washington, D.C.

She posted a photo on her Instagram story showing them driving on the interstate and approaching the Washington exit.

"Hello new home," she wrote.

Seliana Carvalho documented their trip to Washington, D.C.

Carvalho also shared a post about the NFL draft experience and the moment the Commanders drafted Sainristil.

"To my love, you did it🤍 everyone keeps asking me how I feel but I simply do not have words," Carvalho wrote on IG. "Saying I’m proud or that I love you or I can’t wait for this next adventure is an understatement. ... You’ve inspired not only myself but the world. Me and Baby S got you forever."

Mike Sainristil now hopes to be a key piece on the Commanders roster under the new head coach, Dan Quinn.