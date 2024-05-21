  • NFL
  • Mike Sainristil's girlfriend Seliana Carvalho shows off baby bump as due date nears

Mike Sainristil's girlfriend Seliana Carvalho shows off baby bump as due date nears

By Shanu Singh
Modified May 21, 2024 18:43 GMT
Mike Sainristil
Mike Sainristil with girlfriend Seliana Carvalho

Washington Commanders cornerback Mike Sainristil and his girlfriend, Seliana Carvalho, will soon welcome their first child into the world. The NFL couple, who announced their pregnancy last year, is just a few weeks away from giving birth.

Carvalho recently took to her Instagram to share an update on her pregnancy, sharing a picture in a black bodysuit. Posing with her baby bump, Carvalho wrote:

"Almost date time."
Mike Sainristil&#039;s girlfriend Seliana Carvalho posing with her baby bump
Mike Sainristil's girlfriend Seliana Carvalho posing with her baby bump

The update came almost two months after Carvalho announced her due month as June in a combined Instagram post with Sainristil. "See you in June," Carvalho's Instagram caption said.

Just a couple of weeks after announcing the pregnancy, Carvalho and Sainristil did a gender reveal and shared the video with fans on Instagram. "You are so loved already," Carvalho wrote. In the combined Instagram reel, the couple was seen popping a pink gender-reveal popper, revealing that it's a girl.

On April 16, Carvalho posted a picture on Instagram with Sainristil posing with his hand over her baby belly. The picture was reportedly from her baby shower, considering the decorations in the background.

"Mom and Dad wouldn’t want anyone else by my side. Thank you to everyone who celebrated our special day with us, we love you," Carvalho said in the caption.

Mike Sainristil's girlfriend, Seliana Carvalho, comes from a sports background

Seliana Carvalho studied at American International College in Springfield, where she was a part of the college's soccer team. On her Instagram, she would often share her behind-the-scenes moments from her football practices with her teammates.

Even though she had a great foundation in the sport, she ended up taking "Public Health and Business" as a major and finishing her graduation in the subject. Carvalho earned her master's degree in performance psychology from National University.

Carvalho went from being a soccer player to starting a career as a soccer coach. In the initial phase of her career, she coached at Greenhills School from 2022 to 2023. A year after being a coach, she transitioned into clinical case manager at Acadia Healthcare.

According to her LinkedIn profile, Carvalho also served as the soccer coach at Washtenaw Community College from 2023 to 2024. Currently, she is working as a success coach at The Michigan Hispanic Collaborative.

Talking about her relationship, Carvalho started dating Sainristil in 2021. The two are often spotted together sharing PDA moments and posting their special moments together on Instagram.

