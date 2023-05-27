Mikerophone has apologized to Matt Araiza for making a video that did not give him the benefit of the doubt in the rape case he was implicated in.

The former Buffalo Bills punter was released by his team and found it difficult to secure a job in the NFL after the allegations. One of the reasons was the negative media coverage that rushed to judgments on the issue, including by YouTube stars like Mikerophone.

However, on Friday, he issued a mea culpa and said that he may have been to hasty in judging the NFL player, saying on his show:

“I owe it to this human being to do whatever I possibly can to draw as much awareness to the situtaion given how I botched my coverage of him during my first video, which I'm still leaving up that video.

"I'm not going to run away. I'm not going to hide from it. I'm a human, I made a horrible mistake, and I'm hoping to rectify my mistake."

What had Mikerophone posted before about Matt Araiza?

In Matt Araiza's case, the preliminary comments by the prosecutors seem to suggest that he left the party before the incident in question. The alleged victim's lawyers have still said that they intend to take the case to civil trial.

However, based on latest relevations, Mikerophone seems to be revisiting his story that he had done before on the punter, titled "He made it to the NFL. Then sabotaged his career in 10 seconds."

In the clarification, Mikerophone considers the punter "fully exonerated," despite indications of a continuing trial. He also said that he was glad that it was the case. and Matt Araiza will now get his fair chance in the NFL to create wealth for himself and future generations:

"I mean someone that was wrongly accused and was fully exonerated of any wrongdoing to get his opportunity in the NFL which could guarantee himself and his bloodline generational wealth, I'm honestly really happy for the guy.”

Araiza is trying out with the New York Jets right now, as they seem to have to taken the same view held by Mikerophone and are giving the player a chance to return to the NFL.

If indeed it works out, the player will get to play against the Buffalo Bills, who had originally let him go after the initial allegations, in the same division.

