Mina Kimes believes Cowboys have no chance of surviving without Dak Prescott

Are the Dallas Cowboys in trouble for the rest of the season after quarterback Dak Prescott left Sunday Night's game with a thumb injury? Mina Kimes thinks so.

ESPN analyst Kimes talked about how she doesn't think Dallas can succeed without Prescott. She notes that their offensive line is struggling. Also, it's not like how they were in 2014 when they had a top line in the league with a good enough defense that could win with a backup.

"I don't know if you guys have been paying attention, but the 2014 Cowboys offensive line is not walking through that door. So on this particular team with the dearth of weapons, I don't see a backup quarterback succeeding. Maybe if they were their old roster, you could put in a backup and the defense would actually look decent, could hold up for some games, but with this roster it just does not."

She has a point. During the mid 2010's, Dallas had one of, if not the, best offensive line groups, while also having a well-balanced defense to help them carry through some victories. Heading into the season, Dallas has had a lot of offensive line issues and also problems in their receiving core.

Dallas Cowboys have no plans of trading for a quarterback in lieu of Dak Prescott being injured

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Dallas Cowboys

According to ESPN NFL reporter Jeremy Fowler, the Dallas Cowboys don't plan on acquiring a quarterback while Prescott is sidelined with his thumb injury.

The team is optimistic that he could return within the next four weeks compared to the initial estimate of six to eight weeks. The team feels comfortbale enough currently with backup Cooper Rush.

Fowler tweeted on Tuesday:

“As of now, #Cowboys do not plan to pursue significant trade for a QB barring unforeseen change, per source. Cowboys won’t take any possibility completely off table, but with Dak Prescott’s improved timeline and Cooper Rush’s familiarity with offense, team feels it can be patient.”

Rush will get the call to be the starter until Dak Prescott returns, and he faces a tough challenge from the Cincinnati Bengals this Sunday.

Both teams are 0-1, but with Rush starting Sunday, the Bengals' chances of getting a first victory vastly improve.

