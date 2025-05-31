MLB star Corey Seager's wife Madisyn sends wholesome message to Dak Prescott's wife Sarah for 2nd daughter

The Dallas Cowboys star Dak Prescott and his fiancée Sarah Jane welcomed their second daughter on Saturday. Jane shared an Instagram post to break the news to her fans, and the couple received well wishes, not just from fans and friends from the league but also from MLB celebrities.

The Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager's wife, Madisyn, congratulated Sarah Jane and Dak Prescott for their second daughter, Aurora Rayne Prescott. Madisyn shared a wholesome message in the comment section of Jane's IG post. Praising Jane as a "superstar" mother, Madisyn wrote:

"Superstar mama!!!! Congrats y’all she’s beautiful."

Corey Seager's wife, Madisyn, sends a wholesome message to Dak Prescott's wife Sarah. (Image Credit: Sarah Jane/IG)

As for Sarah Jane's Instagram post, it featured a handful of pictures from the hospital, along with snapshots of Aurora with her father and elder sister Margaret. Moreover, there were also pictures of Jane with her newborn at home.

Apart from Madisyn Seager, the IG post also attracted a reaction from the quarterback, who commented:

"Gah, So Blessed!! Good Job Mamma! I love you girls so much."

Dak Prescott shared beautiful message for fiancée Sarah Jane while announcing 2nd daughter's birth

Before Sarah Jane, it was Dak Prescott who announced the birth of his daughter Aurora via an Instagram post. The Cowboys quarterback shared an adorable picture of Jane relaxing on the couch with her newborn daughter, Aurora, and her firstborn, Margaret Jane.

"Thank You God! Welcome, Aurora Rayne! May 22, 2025. God is Great. I love you @sarahjane and the Family we’ve created," Prescott captioned the IG post.

It was in December 2024 that Sarah Jane and Dak Prescott broke the news of their second pregnancy together. Jane shared a handful of pictures from her maternity photoshoot via an Instagram post, which included her snaps with the quarterback and Margaret.

Talking about her obsession with the adorable pictures, Jane wrote:

"I couldn’t pray for more… So obsessed with these two. Happy Holidays from our soon to be family of FOUR."

After having his second daughter, there have been speculations that Dak Prescott might be looking forward to another kid. In fact, according to a Cowboys reporter, the quarterback wants to have a "son" with fiancée Sarah Jane.

